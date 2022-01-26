LAGRANGE — Three years ago, Indiana State Excise Police Captain Tim Cleveland spend a lot of his time talking to high school juniors and seniors about the dangers of vaping.
Now, he said, he’s had to start delivering that same message to area sixth grade students.
Cleveland was one of several speakers to talk to Lakeland Intermediate School sixth-grade students Tuesday morning about vaping, and just how dangerous vaping can be for young people. The LaGrange County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative program sponsored the program, created by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Deputy Tracy Harker. Harker was one of the program’s speakers, along with LaGrange County Prosecutor Travis Glick, the Bowen Center’s Robin Mitchell, and LaGrange County Juvenile Probation Officer Vince Hostetler.
Cleveland said three years ago, he would never have imaging himself being asked to speak to sixth-grade students about avoiding vaping. This year alone, Lakeland Intermediate School seeing vape problems, said Brad Targgart, the school’s principal.
‘We’ve already had three incidents this year,” he said. “One of those confiscated vapes contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
“That’s really concerning because the devices are easy to conceal, you don’t see it and most of the time you don’t even smell it anymore. It’s a real problem,” he said.
Walking around among the students who were bought down to the school’s cafeteria, Harker warned the students that many overseas manufacturers don’t care what they put in vaping devices, and many of those chemicals can be dangerous. In addition to high levels of nicotine, Harker said studies show some vaping devices contain chemicals like formaldehyde. Others have been discovered to contain chemicals used in weed killers. Many, he told the students, contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
Cleveland warned the sixth-grade students that if they are discovered just carrying a vaping device can be ticketed. Indiana increased the legal age to purchase vaping devices from 18 years old to 21, the same age the state requires to purchase alcohol and cigarettes. Still, vaping continues to be a growing problem among young students.
Part of the problem is the way many manufacturers of vaping products marketed their devices to young adults and children. Many contain fruity flavors that appeal to young people.
“That’s a real part of the problem,” Targgart said. “They see those fruity flavors that are similar to products they use a home, like candies and cereals, and they think it’s harmless. We still don’t know what vaping is doing to their lungs. It’s scary, so we hope this program helps.”
These days, excise police are spending more and more time investigating sales of vaping devices to underage buyers, Cleveland said.
“This is really becoming a bigger and bigger battle for us all the time,” he added. “There are just so many bad things about vaping.”
Counterfeiting of popular brands is another big problem facing the state’s excise police. Overseas manufacturers are quick to counterfeit popular vaping products in the United States, and many of those counterfeit devices have been discovered to contain an even wider assortment of dangerous chemicals.
“Our message today is just trying to get these kids to under is the dangers of vaping. Vaping has taken off over the last couple of years,” Harker said. We’re all working together to create a program to try and get a handle on this problem and make these kids aware. He said he just wants kids to make good choices.”
The program will soon be on the road, first visiting Prairie Heights Middle School on Feb. 8 and then Westview Junior High on Feb. 22.
