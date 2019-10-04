LAGRANGE — Chelsea Weaver, a senior at Westview Jr./Sr. High School, was named Miss Corn School 2019 Thursday night in LaGrange.
The annual contest is a central part of the annual Corn School celebration that takes over the streets of downtown LaGrange the first full week of October each year.
Weaver, the daughter of Dana Martin Weaver, earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Tri Kappa Mu Sorority, a sash, and a brand new tiara for the win.
Weaver was a contestant in the Miss Corn School contest two years ago and said that experience helped her know what to expect this year.
Weaver said she’ll use to the scholarship she won to attend college next year. She plans to become an elementary school teacher.
Weaver is a member of the Westview National Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society, and the school’s student council. She participates in golf and softball and is a member of the school jump rope club. She also is a member of 4-H.
Weaver was one of 11 girls vying for this year’s title. She was sponsored by Dutch Blessing Floral
The first runner up was Lakeland’s Samantha Scigouski, the daughter of George and Karan Scigouski. Scigouski is member of the Lakeland track team, the school band, and a 10-year member of 4-H. She plans to attend Miami University next fall to study interactive media design. Scigouski was sponsored by Pretty Prairie Farms.
Caterina Staton was named Miss Congeniality as well as the winner of the Virigina Hart Schwin award, named in honor of the contest’s first winner in 1950. Staton, a freshman at Trine University, is the daughter of Jamie and Shanan Staton. She was sponsored by Miller’s Poultry.
Staton won a $450 scholarship for being named Miss Congeniality and $50 cash and a trophy for being named the winner of Virginian Hart Schwin award.
Also competing in this year’s contest were Aubree Hall, Madi Targgart, Savanna Light, Cara Cummins, Kennedy Hawk, Hannah Harris, Elizabeth Messer, and Wendy Cipriano.
