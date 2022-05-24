LAGRANGE — Dylan Diericx, the Iowa truck driver accused of causing the August death of a 4-year-old child in his care, will be heading to prison in June.
On Monday, Diericx formally accepted the plea deal offered to him by the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office that calls for the Iowa man to serve 32 years in an Indiana prison for causing the death of 4-year-old Brantley Welford, his girlfriend’s child who was Diericx’s custody at the time he was fatally injured. Diericx was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, a Level 1 felony in Indiana. A Level 1 felony is punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison with a state advisory sentence of 30 years.
Diericx appeared in LaGrange County Superior Court Monday afternoon alongside his attorney Seth Tipton. Monday’s hearing was the final pretrial conference for Diericx on the court’s calendar before his planned three-day June jury trial.
In a brief statement before he sat down at the defense table, Tipton said his client had agreed to accept the prosecutor’s plea deal. Tipton said he wasn’t happy with the plea deal, but that it offered him a way to “negotiate away” an anticipated murder charge Tipton said the prosecutor’s office was planning to file against Diericx before the start of his scheduled June trial.
During Monday’s hearing, Diericx, seated next to Tipton at the defense table, looked straight ahead and spoke clearly when he answered a series of questions about his current address by Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven. But later on, when Tipton asked Diericx a series of questions about Welford’s death, Diericx dropped his head and spoke in a muted voice. Diericx admitted he voluntarily assumed custody of Welford last August. When asked if he failed to seek the proper medical attention for Welford after he was injured on their trip from Iowa to Shipshewana, he quietly answered “yes.”
Diericx was arrested on Aug. 19 after police responding to a 911 call placed by the truck driver found Welford seriously injured and unresponsive in the sleeper cab of Diericx’s truck. Welford was taken by helicopter from Shipshewana to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he died four days later due to his injuries.
Diericx was in Shipshewana to pick up a load of livestock.
According to probable cause documents submitted to the LaGrange County Superior Court shortly after Diericx’s arrest, Welford’s preliminary medical investigation indicated he was suffering from a multitude of injures, including fractures of his clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions on the face, lacerations and blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises to genitalia, injury and bleeding from the anus, cuts on an arm, a broken lip and burns around the mouth and other parts of the body. Diericx allegedly told investigators Welford was injured when the two were involved in what he called “horseplay” in the truck’s cab.
Welford was the son of Diericx’s then girlfriend, Victoria Welford. Brantley Welford was her child by a previous relationship.
Bowen-Slaven took the plea deal under advisement. She then scheduled Diericx to return to her LaGrange County courtroom on June 24 at 11 a.m. to be formally sentenced.
Diericx will remain free on a $250,000 bond until he is sentenced on June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.