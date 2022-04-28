ALBION — In some ways, it would be a convenience.
It would also allow for more training opportunities.
But the real reason the Albion Fire Department is looking into adding a separate building at its current location? It could be a matter of life and death.
Fire Chief Bob Amber told the council that the current fire building is too crowded. In the event of a fire in a rural location in which a tanker would have to return to its bay to be refilled, other equipment would have to be moved out so the tanker could easily drive in one side of the building and out the other, costing valuable seconds and perhaps minutes.
The use of multiple tankers of water are needed for large structure fires in rural areas where there is no access to fire hydrants. Most of the structure fires the department responds to are in such rural areas.
“It’s going to provide better coverage to the places that need it,” Amber told the Albion Town Council Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting.
The council gave its blessing for Amber to pursue quotes for a new 3,200 square foot structure that would sit next to the department’s building at 210 Fire Station Drive.
The council’s action does not mean the project is a go. Quotes would have to be received, opened and voted on at future meetings.
Town Manager Jacob Ihrie said the town would be going through a sealed-bid process, which is required for any project which would exceed $150,000. Amber said he could not provide a ballpark figure for how much he thought the building would cost.
How the town/fire department would pay for the project is still up in the air, according to town officials. Using TIF funds is a possibility, but the Indiana State Board of Accounts has started to take a position that leans against the use of TIF funds for public safety uses.
The town has contacted the SBOA for a clarification.
“They have not weighed in yet,” Ihrie said.
The town, in setting up a TIF district in 2004, said the use of the money to build public buildings was one of the specific uses for the funds, which are collected in the form of taxes on improvements within the district’s geographic boundaries.
Amber described the building as being a post/poll building, 40-feet wide by 80-feet long. Preliminary design works calls for the building to be 16-feet tall.
The proposal created by a committee of volunteers called for the building to be plumbing and heating ready, but the proposal does not call for there to be water or heating for the building installed immediately. The building’s design does not call for restroom facilities.
Amber said the building would have a training area, and would be used for storing the department’s water rescue craft, which currently would have to be moved to allow for drive-though refilling of water tankers in an emergency.
Amber also received permission to request quotes to replace the lighting at the current fire department with less-expensive-to-operate LEDs. Amber also wanted to see about getting the lights in the main apparatus bay reconfigured.
Currently, all 20 light panels in the large area where all the trucks are located are controlled by a single switch. To work in one small area of the bay requires all of the lights to be turned on. Amber said he wanted to inquire about a system which would place motion sensor lights, which would save money by lighting only the area that was being worked in.
Town Councilman John Morr said he thought the town should look into solar panels and to see the impact these would have on utility bills at the fire station.
The council agreed that the town should be considering more solar, but Councilwoman Chris Magnuson suggested this was a separate topic from the need to update the lighting.
In making an initial inquiry, Amber was told it would cost $10,000 for parts with another $4,600 in labor to install the motion-activated system. There would be a $1,850 rebate from I&M for going “green” with the lighting.
The council gave Amber permission to seek additional quotes for the project.
The council also approved the bi-annual pay for firefighters, which is figured on an hourly rate for response to incidences. The total payment, spread out amongst approximately 39 firefighters, was $9,587. Seven firefighters logged enough on-scene work hours to be paid in excess of $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.