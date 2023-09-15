LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Water Department has been working on a brand new, state-of-the-art facility to house its water treatment equipment at 614 N Walnut St.
The new water treatment plant is expected to be operational within the next month and a half, according to Rich Mangus, an engineer with the engineering and design firm, DLZ.
Construction for the new water treatment plant broke ground in August 2021, following some delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic caused a lot of logistical problems,” said Mark Miller, head of the LaGrange Water Department. “The economy was sort of down, and after we received the bids for the job we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to do it.”
Holly Miller, the project manager from DLZ, reported the total price of the new facility at $9.2 million. The town has steadily been making payments, as they continue to approve each payment at each Town Council meeting.
These payments go towards paying back a $7.2 million loan that the town took out to finance the treatment plant. The expected life of the loan was 27 years, but Miller reports that the town plans to get the loan paid back in 20 years.
The new construction project will replace the original water treatment plant, located at 211 E Michigan St. in LaGrange.
The current plant is made up of two buildings which have been left without an update since the 1960s.
The buildings themselves are even older.
“The filter building was the first building put in,” said Miller. “It was built in 1893, and the office building was built in 1935, when there was a switch from steam power to electricity.”
The new facility will bolster the water treatment plant’s ability to provide water for both the town of LaGrange, and nearby settlements.
Miller stated, “The original water plant was adequately sized. This new one is over-the-top big, but it was the better choice.”
The original water plant had a 1 million gallon water capacity, with the new one boasting a capacity of 2.75 million gallons.
“It’s a large facility for our needs, but it would have been even more expensive if we were to rehab the old facility.”
The construction is being overseen by Ottenweller Contracting, a construction company based out of Fort Wayne.
“It actually worked out well for us,” said Miller. “The price, which we initially thought could be concerning, actually turned out to be on the low end. Since we had approved the bid, the contract was locked in. As prices came back up [post-pandemic], we didn’t have to worry about the price of the contract rising. It’s hard to say, but it’s very possible this job could’ve been more expensive if we were taking bids now.”
By all accounts, the Water Department has set themselves up for an efficient ending to a lengthy construction process.
Miller and Mangus report the facility will be functionally operational within a month and a half. The rest of the property will be finished come the spring and summer of 2024.
Asphalt and concrete crews will be arriving at the project site within the next two weeks to begin laying down the drive for the facility. Landscaping will begin after the winter thaws.
“Right now, you can see all that dirt out front,” said Miller. “The plant is nearly functional even though it doesn’t really look like it. We’ve decided to hold off on finishing the appearance of the facility until spring. The important thing is that the plant is operational.”
Even without landscaping, the new up-to-standard facility stands in stark contrast to the original plant.
“The old facility definitely had a bit of that 1800s industrial feel,” said Miller. “This one looks and feels a lot more like a modern warehouse. I like to call it our new ‘water factory.”
