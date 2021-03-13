ALBION — The Albion man involved in a 20-minute physical altercation with police Tuesday evening posted bond and was released Friday morning.
Fidel A. Murillo, 25, of the 300 block of Riverview Drive, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police.
On Wednesday, Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery filed formal charges on Murillo of three counts of battery to a public safety official resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; one count of battery to a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
A Level 5 felony carries a sentencing range of 1-6 years, with 3 years being the advisory sentence. A maximum fine of $10,000 is also possible with that level of offense.
At an initial court appearance Thursday, Mowery asked Noble County Senior Judge G. David Laur to set Murillo’s bond at $50,000, calling Murillo a public safety risk.
Laur instead chose to have Murillo held on the standard bond for a Level 5 felony charge — $10,000.
According to Noble County Jail staff, Murillo posted bond at 9:09 a.m. Friday and was released.
As terms of his bond, Laur ordered Murillo to report to the Noble County Probation Department to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device. Murillo was also ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations.
His next court appearance was set for 2:45 p.m. on May 24.
Initially during Thursday’s hearing, Laur appeared to be hesitant to order the GPS tracking, questioning the need.
“We would like to know where he is,” Mowery said.
Three officers suffered minor injuries in Tuesday’s incident, with one requiring evaluation at Parkview Noble Hospital before his release.
Mowery argued Thursday the nature of Tuesday’s violence against police warranted the $50,000 bond.
“We think it’s imperative there’s a higher bond,” Mowery said.
Noble County Chief Public Defender Jim Abbs asked that the bond be kept at $10,000, arguing that Murillo had no prior criminal record, that he was a lifetime county resident and that he had a job.
“He’s a low risk,” Abbs said. “I don’t think an elevated bond is appropriate at this time.”
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tanner Lock was treated at Parkview Noble Hospital following the incident and was released. He suffered scrapes to his hands and bruises to his face. A news release said Lock was struck in the face multiple times as he tried to take Murillo into custody.
“He’s doing fine,” Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker said of Lock Wednesday afternoon.
Ligonier Police Department Patrolman Les Ware and Patrolman Michael Houser also suffered minor injuries. Ware suffered scrapes and bruises to his hands. Houser suffered pain and swelling to his head.
Indiana State Trooper Richard Williams was allegedly spit on during the encounter.
Officers from the Albion and Rome City police departments also responded to assist.
Murillo also was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital for evaluation before being incarcerated.
According to a news release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, “the fight and resisting continued for approximately 20 minutes.”
The incident began late Tuesday evening while Lock was on routine patrol. He allegedly observed a car being driven erratically, including making unsafe lane movements and an illegal U-turn on a state highway.
Upon the vehicle entering the CVS parking lot at 101 W. U.S. 6, Ligonier, Lock activated his emergency lights. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Murillo, continued driving the car forward at a slow rate of speed.
Lock exited his police vehicle and approached Murillo while Murillo was still in his vehicle. Murillo was allegedly unresponsive to police commands and also seemed disorientated, according to court filings.
Lock reached into Murillo’s vehicle to shift it into park. At this point, court documents allege, Murillo attacked him with his fists. Lock used his taser on Murillo, according to the news release, and Lock was able to remove Murillo from the vehicle. But the fight continued.
Ware and Houser were the first local units to arrive on the scene, and Murillo allegedly continued to fight them as well, using his hands and feet.
During Thursday’s initial court appearance, Murillo alleged that the police were the aggressors.
“Would this be filed under self defense?” Murillo asked. “I was attacked. There were multiple officers attacking me.”
Laur explained to Murillo that the purpose of Thursday’s hearing was to set bond and determine if a public defender was needed, not to argue the facts of the case.
Murillo did not request a public defender.
