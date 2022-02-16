ALBION — A Ligonier man accused of a Level 1 felony child molestation was jailed over the weekend after again failing to appear for a scheduled court date.
Timothy S. Wicker, 38, of the 300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was charged Feb. 21, 2020, with child molesting, a Level 1 felony; and child molesting-fondling, a Level 4 felony.
Charging documents allege Wicker molested a girl under the age of 11 between March-July of 2017 at a rural Noble County residence.
The girls reported the abuse to her mother in 2019 and authorities were notified.
Wicker had been out on bond while his case weaves its way through the court system.
Following a court hearing on Monday, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer ordered Wicker be held without bond pending his next court appearance on March 14.
The original case was investigated by Indiana State Police Detective Mike Carroll.
Wicker was originally arrested Feb. 24, 2020. At an initial hearing on Feb. 25 of that year, a no bond order was issued. Wicker eventually did bond out, according to court records, and on March 1, 2021, Wicker was charged with failure to appear for a court date. A warrant was issued at that time.
The warrant was served on July 21, 2021. During court proceedings the following day, bond was set at $50,000.
Wicker posted bond on July 26, 2021 and was released.
Wicker then missed another court date set for Feb. 7 of this year. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 8.
Wicker was arrested on the latest warrant at 3:15 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police.
