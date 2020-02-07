INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is recognizing more than $36 million in state grant funds doled out to communities in 2019, which includes just over $1 million that flowed to Noble County.
The Indiana Office Community and Rural Affairs granted money to more than 85 communities in the state, who are putting up $56 million in their own dollars.
Among those communities on the receiving end of OCRA dollars in 2019 were Kendallville, which received a $600,000 grant for its streetscape project, and Ligonier, which was awarded $450,000 for its ongoing stormwater improvements.
“By working together, these communities applied innovative changes to their public buildings, parks, walkways, main streets and economic developments,” Crouch said. “In partnership with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, local leaders are able to utilize this funding to incorporate the plans to further their economic and community development.”
“Today is a great day to celebrate all the successes, collaborative efforts and planning our Hoosier communities have achieved over the last year,” said Jodi Golden, OCRA executive director. “Our office was fortunate to help our rural cities, towns and counties grow and I’m excited to see what the future has in store for all of them as they continue to develop.”
The 2019 awards ceremony marks OCRA’s 14th anniversary since the agency’s creation in 2005. State legislators, mayors, local elected officials, grant administrators, community development organizations, community partners and businesses were present at the awards ceremony and celebration.
In 2019, both Kendallville and Ligonier switched up the grant writers they were using, hiring Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources to create the applications. McLeod helped Kendallville get its grant after five failed attempts and Ligonier opted to follow later in the year and met with similar success.
Both projects are expected to kick off this year, with Kendallville making preparations to start work on its downtown as soon as the weather breaks in spring.
Kendallville streetscape
Kendallville’s streetscape work will aim to give the area between Rush Street and the railroad tracks a modern makeover.
The project will overhaul the Main Street corridor, tearing out and fully replacing sidewalks and curbs, updating the downtown electrical grid and installing decorative features including lighting, planters and benches among other updates.
After the streetscape work is completed, the city will then also bid out paving work to give Main Street a fresh coat of asphalt as the final touch of the long-awaited project.
The $600,000 grant will pay for a little more than half of the estimated $1.1 million project. The remainder of the project is being funded with $160,000 from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, a $300,000 loan the commission will take out to be paid back with future tax-increment financing revenue, and $45,000 provided by the Community Foundation of Noble County.
The project hasn’t been bid yet — Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby said bids are anticipated to come in on March 10 with a contractor picked on March 24.
Ligonier stormwater
In Ligonier, the $450,000 grant will go toward ongoing stormwater separation efforts in the city.
The city’s drainage system has been outdated for years, and is actually required by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) to be fixed. However, the city has not had the money until now to do so. Failing to comply with that requirement results in a fine.
Partial progress replacing old sewer lines has helped stop more fines from coming, but the project hasn’t been completed yet.
Having deteriorated lines creates sewer back-ups and ponding of water, not only making repairs costly and complicated, but creating a sewage smell in the homes of people who are hooked up to the old lines.
The length of new storm drainage lines to be added totals to 2,173 feet, or the length of about six football fields.
Also, 16 new inlets and standard manhole castings will be added.
City engineer Rick Pharis met with McLeod at the end of January to discuss the project timeline, with the expectation that the work will get started in 2020.
