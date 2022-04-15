Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Teresa L. Geller, 48, of the 700 block of Smith Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Geller was held on $2,500 bond.
Thomas W. Gibson, 56, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information proivded. Gibson was held without bond.
Barbara K. Grooms, 60, of the 1000 block of East Seneca Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday by Albion police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Grooms was held on $2,500 bond.
Amanda M. Price, 27, of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Price was released on her own recognizance.
Casey L. Torres, 21, of the 11700 block of West C.R. 450N, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Torres was held on $25,000 bond.
