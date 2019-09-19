KENDALLVILLE — Wings and Wheels, the annual fly-in and cruise-in at the Kendallville Muncipal Airport is back this weekend.
This year’s event will feature a C-47 transport plane, the same type used extensively during World War II to transport troops and supplies supporting the Allied war effort.
Last year, poor weather caused the B-25 bomber that was scheduled to visit to cancel, but the forecast looks good for the historic plane to come in.
People will be able to purchase a short ride on the C-47. For a $95 ticket, attendees can take a short pattern flight around Kendallville, lasting about 5-8 minutes, according to airport assistant manager Dave Beltz.
It’s a short trip but a good value, especially considering other historic flights can cost hundreds of dollars.
“They are going to get here about 9 in the morning and the first flight will go out about 11:30,” Beltz said.
The Young Eagles flying group will also be offering free plane rides for children ages 8-17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., so kids have an opportunity to get up in the air at no cost.
While those will be some of the wings offering, Beltz also expects there could be several wheels there, with the possibility of a full house of classic cars.
Beltz said they capitalized on the recent Kendallville Car Show, soliciting hot rod owners to come back to Kendallville another weekend.
“We’ve got guys who said they’re going to come, got a good response from them,” Beltz said. “If everyone shows up who said they’re going to, we’ll be full.”
Other activities include a pancake breakfast provided by the Kendallville Eagles Lodge from 7-11 a.m., a performance by the East Noble Marching Knights at 11 a.m., lunch from 11-2 p.m. including East Noble Band Boosters selling pork burgers and a coney dog cart, a bounce house for kids, a Noble County Humane Shelter bake sale, information from the Kendallville Soaring Club and other educational booths and displays.
The event runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wings and Wheels is sponsored by Falcon Aviation, Airframe Components by Williams, Kendallville Iron and Metal, the Kendallville Board of Aviation Commissioners, 95.5 The Hawk and City of Kendallville.
