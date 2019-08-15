ALBION — Work to fix the ditch at Hidden Diamond Park could begin as early as Sept. 1.
The Albion Town Council Tuesday voted to sign an interlocal agreement with the Noble County Surveyor’s Office to fund half of the fix, which will involve laying approximately 956 feet of matting along one of the banks to shore it up.
The cost to the town will be $36,210, according to Town Manager Stefen Wynn. The Albion Redevelopment Commission had already voted to fund the town’s portion from TIF funds.
“We do have a serious erosion problem,” Wynn told the council.
For more than a decade, the Croft drain has been eating away at the southern edge of its bank on the northern side of the park. Near the entrance and adjacent to the parking spot, the erosion is very evident, with water from the ditch chewing away at the bank and carrying sediment to the northern side.
The collected sediment only serves to force more water into the southern bank, increasing the rate of the erosion.
According to Albion Park Department Superintendent Casey Myers, some sections of the southern bank have been pushed back approximately 4-5 feet over the last 10-12 years.
The situation has created a hazard, as some sections of the bank might give way.
Myers spoke in favor of the fix at Monday’s council meeting.
“This could impact hundreds and hundreds of people for many, many years,” Myers said. “We’re talking safety.”
Myers said he appreciated the collaboration with Noble County Surveyor Randy Sexton who is organizing the repair job.
“I think he really cares about doing it right,” Myers said.
The council was also scheduled to consider a supplemental agreement with its engineering firm, Fleis and VandenBrink, but that agenda item was tabled.
Wynn said the town continues to negotiate over terms of the deal.
Councilman Darold Smolinske sits on the Public Works Committee which has been dealing with the firm.
“We’ve made a lot of progress,” Smolinke said. “There have been substantial changes in a positive matter.”
During the council’s meeting June 18, town officials said there was a disconnect between what the town expects from its engineering firm and what Fleis and VandenBrink believes it is supposed to provide.
Fleis and VandenBrink Fort Wayne office manager Jay Stankiewicz spent approximately an hour answering questions at the council’s June 18 meeting from dissatisfied town officials.
Stankiewicz’s firm has been tasked with designing street projects on East and West Hazel streets, West Main Street and Hickory Street, as well as some work to bring a couple of intersections into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
The original price tag for the engineering work was $130,660. As of the June meeting, the town had paid $110,274.50, or 84.6% of the total.
The end result of that exchange during the June 18 meeting was the setting of another public meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, where Stankiewicz was to appear to explain what work the firm has done in addition to what was asked in the terms of the contract.
The addendum was to go over expectations delineated in the original contract and compare it to what the town asked the firm to do in the 22 meetings that followed. The town asked that the addendum be provided by June 26 so the council would have time to go over it.
The addendum also was to outline the exact additional cost the town has incurred by asking for these changes.
Fleis and VandenBrink did submit that addendum, with an asking price of approximately $43,000.
The Public Works Committee went over the addendum line by line. The town then sent what Smolinske referred to as a “rebuttal” back to the engineering firm.
The committee continues to negotiate terms of the deal.
The Public Works Committee consists of Magnuson, Smolinske, Wynn, Street Superintendent Brian Stimpson and Water/Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker. As Forker’s departments are not directly affected by the contract, he has been excused from the discussions regarding the agreement.
