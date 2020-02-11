LAGRANGE – Get your running shoes out of the back of the closet and get ready for the one of the first untimed one mile runs or walks of the year.
The Friends of the LaGrange County Parks is getting ready to hold its Sap Run and Syrup Stroll. This is a 5-K untimed run or one-mile walk through the woods at the Maple Wood County Park. This fundraising event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. Runners will travel the handicapped accessible limestone trails and adjoining paved roads.
This event is held one week prior to the LaGrange County Parks Department’s annual Maple Syrup Festival that features a pancake and sausage breakfast. Each full registration for the Sap Run and Syrup Stroll includes a pint of real maple syrup made in park department’s sugar shack and one ticket to the pancake breakfast.
Once again, members of the South Milford Lions Club will be manning the grills. The Maple Syrup Festival takes place this year on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22 at Maple Wood Nature Center.
All ages and abilities are welcome to participate. The Friends of LaGrange County Parks encourage families to come enjoy all that the park has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.