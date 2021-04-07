KENDALLVILLE — Vandals spent their Easter Sunday spray-painting vehicles, buildings, homes and electrical boxes in Kendallville’s east-central neighborhoods.
Police Chief Lance Waters said a group of vandals defaced 11 vehicles and several buildings and homes with graffiti on Sunday. The damage was discovered later.
The graffiti had multiple themes, including swirly lines, faces, stars, one swastika, and several slogans. Painted words included “ha, ha,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Keep Out.” The painting spree affected between 15 and 20 victims.
“Officers reviewed security footage and have interviewed several suspects and are narrowing the list,” Waters said.
Suspects include adults and juveniles. Charges could be filed when officers complete their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.