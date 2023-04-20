LAGRANGE — The stage at this year’s Lakeland High School graduation ceremony is going to be a little crowded.
The school district announced the Class of 2023 will have eight valedictorians.
Since 2007, Lakeland has awarded the title of valedictorian to the students within a tenth of a point of the highest GPA in the class. The most valedictorians any graduating class has had over the past 15 years has been five, but this year an astounding eight students hold the distinction of being within a tenth of a point of the highest GPA which this year is held by Brooke Retterbush, said Jason Schackow, Lakeland’s principal.
“Our eight students we are honoring as valedictorians this year have shown excellence in their pursuit of not only academic success but success in everything they are involved in with athletics and extracurriculars,” he added.
This group of students earned a collective 114 college credits as well as maintaining high academic standards in the most rigorous classes at Lakeland, Schackow continued.
“Lakeland wants to congratulate this group of students on an accomplishment that has never happened before and will be difficult to repeat,” he added.
The eight are Raul Ballines, Hope Henderson, Raeghan Johnson, Owen Norton, Manisha Ramachandran, Alivia Rasler, Brooke Retterbush, and Ezekiel Wachtman.
Ballines is the son of Raul and Mercedes Ballines of Howe. He is planning to attend Rose-Hulman to study computer science with a minor in philosophy. Ballines participates in DECA, the Math Academic Team, is a member of the National Honors Society, and is the treasurer of Juntos, the Hispanic Heritage Club. While at Lakeland, Ballines said his favorite class was Principles of Biomedical Science where students completed a trimester-long autopsy project using what they learned to figure out how their lab subject died.
Henderson is the daughter of Sally Henderson and granddaughter of Susie Casteel of LaGrange. Henderson plans to attend Indiana Tech and get a bachelor’s in the science of nursing.
While at Lakeland, Henderson participated in the art club, FFA, Academic team, National Honors Society, and Track. Henderson said her favorite class at Lakeland was the Project Lead The Way — Medical Innovations course. She said he also loved all of the labs they did and learned a lot in just two trimesters. Her favorite lab was making a working prosthetic arm out of everyday items.
Johnson is the daughter of Tricia Gromala and Dion Johnson of Hudson. She will be attending Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis as a member of the university’s Honor’s College to major in nursing.
Johnson is involved in Spirit Club, National Honors Society, Interact, cheerleading, tennis, and organizing the baccalaureate program. Her favorite courses were AP Literature and U.S. History and Government. Johnson said she had fun recreating old skits as a class and loved hearing everyone’s different points of view.
Norton is the son of Chris Norton and Brooke Norton of Orland. He plans to go to Ball State University and study public history. Norton has participated in the science academic team, served as co-leader in Sources of Strength, and is a member of the National Honors Society. Over the last four years, he said his favorite class was creative writing because writing is his favorite hobby. Norton said if had never taken the creative writing class, he would never have discovered his passion and talent for it. This passion led to his becoming a published author through the 2023 Scholastic writing competition in the humor category.
Ramachandran is the daughter of Anand and Teresa Ramachandran of LaGrange. She plans to attend the University of Alabama on a full scholarship where she’ll major in biology and microbiology and minor in liberal arts and astronomy as a Blount Scholar.
While at Lakeland Ramachandran has participated in a variety of activities including varsity girls’ soccer, served as the vice president of finance for DECA, and was a member of the student council as well as the science academic team. Ramachandran is a member of the National Honors Society, served as the varsity gymnastics manager for two years, studied violin and piano, as well as serving as the yearbook editor. She said her favorite class was AP Language and Composition because the environment was fun, and her teacher helped her in and out of the classroom prepare for college.
Rasler is the daughter of Shane and Stacie Rasler of Wolcottville. She plans on attending Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis in their Honor’s College while majoring in nursing.
While at Lakeland, she was involved in girls’ varsity soccer, girls’ varsity basketball, DECA, and the National Honors Society. Rasler said her favorite class was AP Literature and Composition because she loved the curriculum and her teacher was amazing.
Retterbush is the daughter of Beth and Joseph Retterbush of Wolcottville. She plans to attend Ball State University to receive a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
While at Lakeland, Brooke was involved in competitive dance at TC Dance Academy for 11 years, varsity girls golf, varsity gymnastics, Student Council, the National Honor Society, as served as the senior class treasurer, worked as a peer coach, girls tennis, and the prom committee.
Retterbush said her favorite class at Lakeland was ceramics because it gave her a creative outlet to create what she want as well as a chance to use her hands instead of sitting in a classroom listening to information.
Wachtman is the son of Brian and Markelle Wachtman of Howe. Wachtman plans on attending Purdue and majoring in engineering.
While at Lakeland, he participated in cross-country, basketball, track, soccer, National Honors Society, and DECA. Wachtman said his favorite class was because he loved playing the Pente tournaments.
