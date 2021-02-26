KENDALLVILLE — Senior citizens who’ve been confined at home during the winter and the coronavirus pandemic can look forward to a little joy soon in the form of Fun Packs of games, puzzles, activities, snacks and personal items.
The Noble County Council on Aging and Noble Transit is accepting donations of new items to assemble the packs. Noble Transit is planning for delivery to homebound seniors in mid-March.
Cherish Smith, executive director of the council on aging, said the idea started as a school project.
“The project was suggested by the daughter of a dispatcher who is in high school,” Smith said. “She had the idea for a school project at Impact (Institute).”
Donated items for the Fun Packs include socks, non-perishable snacks, pens, colored pencils, adult coloring books, Sudoku books, crossword books, word search books, small inspirational books, Chapstick, lotions, decks of cards, 300-piece puzzles, hand sanitizer, writing paper or journals, sugar-free candy and masks.
Donations may be taken to multiple drop-off bins in Noble County. Drop-off locations are:
Albion — Albion Village Foods, 605 S. Orange St., Albion.
Kendallville — Noble County Council on Aging, 111 Cedar St.; Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.; and Tasty Donuts, 441 W. North St.
Ligonier — Tire Star of Ligonier, 408 N. Cavin St.
Smith said many senior citizens have spent months sequestered in their homes because of the winter cold and the risk of exposure to coronavirus. She hopes the fun packs will be mood-lifters.
“We want these to be fun, active and keep minds stimulated,” she said.
Smith is developing a list of fun pack recipients from the council’s client list and by reaching out to churches.
Anyone may contact the council at 347-4226 to add names of senior citizens who would enjoy receiving a fun pack.
