KENDALLVILLE — Northeast Indiana has been getting patriotic, and Kendallville is joining the group.
Kendallville will run its own "Hometown Hero" banner program, allowing people to purchase street-pole banners honoring a local military service member, joining other nearby communities including LaGrange, Garrett and Huntertown who have launched similar programs recently.
Historic Downtown Kendallville, the city's official Main Street organization, is currently taking sponsorship orders for the banners.
They've been a hot item, with most of the slots already spoken for.
"I've been getting requests for it because other communities do it. It's new. We've got 26 street pole banners and I think I've already sold 18 of them," Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said. "It's been pretty popular so far.
"I announced them a week ago Friday and by that following Monday I had already sold like 10," she said.
The banners are available to honor local veterans and first responders in the community. Banners are $125 each, and there are 26 street pole banners in the downtown corridor, so supply is limited.
Banners will go up after Christmas, Johnson said, and stay on display for a few months. Once they're taken down, purchases can collect their banners and take them home.
The $125 cost covers production of the banners, with a portion of the proceeds going to support Historic Downtown Kendallville and future downtown decor, Johnson said.
"We just thought it would be a great way to honor both veterans and first responders. I've gotten a few calls about it and checked the pricing and we're kind of making it happen," Johnson said.
The city doesn't have any types of banner it usually hangs during the spring, so Johnson said it's possible the city could consider other special projects to occupy the downtown light poles throughout the year when they're not taken up by event banners like Kendallville Apple Festival or Christmas greetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.