KENDALLVILLE — When the Kendallville Apple Festival was canceled in the summer, it robbed the East Noble Theater Tech class of a project to do.
The classes had traditionally built sets, rigged light and sound systems, and set up the stage for the festival’s annual “Raise a Ruckus” show, which usually runs this coming first weekend in October.
But no festival, no ruckus.
Teacher Josh Ogle began looking for other things for the class to do. Because of his involvement with Gaslight Playhouse, the oldest community theater organization in Noble County, he was aware of Gaslight’s needs as the organization moves into its new home at the Community Learning Center. The pandemic put a damper on Gaslight’s first season at the CLC, but the group is actively planning for when the pandemic has passed.
Ogle thought his students could collaborate with Gaslight to fill some of those needs and have his students get an education in the technical aspects of theater at the same time.
Ogle asked Gaslight’s board of directors if the playhouse could use his students to help build stage flats, with Gaslight contributing funds to buy materials.
A collaboration between Gaslight and the theater tech students was born.
The flats are 12 feet long, made of Lauan plywood, a thin, moisture-resistant plywood with a smooth surface. Students built panels in widths of 1, 2, 3 and 4 feet, braced inside with wood framing.
The flats can be used to create walls, rooms and doors in multiple configurations or stand alone, and can be painted over for use in many productions.
“This is an excellent way for my students to be connected with their community, while still learning tech theater standards,” Ogle said.
Two classes of 11 and 15 students built all the flats in a week, doing the math, measuring, and learning to use power tools while getting theater tech experience.
Senior Savannah Lagermann said she plans to minor in technical theater when she goes to college, either at Purdue Fort Wayne or Ball State University.
“The versatility of the flats is interesting,” she said. “I’ve gained more skills in an area that I want to be as prepared in as I can.”
Ogle said the flats project was a perfect substitute for the loss of “Raise a Ruckus.”
“No Apple Festival,” he said. “It left a huge hole for us. This was a great fill-in project.’
