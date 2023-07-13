LIGONIER — Ligonier may lose its free recycling station, provided by Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management, because of abuse by residents.
The Board of Works learned Wednesday that someone dumped 1,200 pounds of trash and prohibited items at Ligonier’s recycling center. City crews cleaned up the site and disposed of the debris. That disposal cost the city about $100.
This week someone dumped trash again. The dumping angered the property owner where the current site is located, who contacted the city about removing the recycling site.
The board’s initial reaction was to close the recycling site, but public safety director Bryan Shearer urged the board to think creatively and not punish all residents for the abuses of a few.
“There’s a cost to removing the site. There will be more residential trash,” he said. “The solid waste district is funded by taxes. Taking it out is not the answer.”
Shearer volunteered to contact the solid waste management district to discuss options, which could include moving the bins to another site, setting hours for access, or using camera surveillance of the site to catch violators.
In other business, the board gave the green light to repair the blower on the city’s vactor truck for a quote of $34,319, if the blower is a new one, plus labor. The blower alone costs $28,000. If a rebuilt blower is available, the cost will be less, but may take four to six weeks to arrive.
The board also approved the installation of the VFP fire alarm system for the city hall for $14,776. The current system is 18 years old.
The new Honeywell computer system includes an alarm panel, pole stations, alarm monitoring and detectors.
In a previous meeting, the redevelopment commission tabled discussion of a memorandum of understanding with Housing Resource Hub until city officials can have an in-person meeting with Housing Hub representatives.
Mayor Earle Franklin noted that new owners of a mobile home park, now called Copper Ridge on U.S. 6, have made progress on cleaning and construction to improve the property. Franklin said he wrote a letter to the Housing Hub on the owners’ behalf to request that Copper Ridge be considered for low-interest loans once its expansion is finished.
