KENDALLVILLE — Students at East Noble High School will have the opportunity to take new classes starting next school year.
Members of East Noble School Corporation’s board of trustees were given a presentation by Kathy Longenbaugh, the high school’s principal, about the new opportunities and pathways that will be offered to students for the 2022-2023 school year.
She told the board they will be offering classes such as topics in history, physical education electives, theatre production, advanced acting, theatre arts special topics and printmaking.
Some of these new classes will allow students to use them as credits towards graduation to avoid other electives they’re not interested in. Two in particular include music and theatre arts.
She said this will provide better opportunities for students in the arts and will allow them to do more activities based on their interests.
“We are also looking for community partners to provide opportunities to students taking different electives,” she said at the meeting. “This would include internships for them to do while in high school.”
The school will also be offering different physical education classes including a new officiating class, where students learn how to be referees for sporting events.
She pointed to the high demand for sports officials across Indiana for high school sporting events and that some of the physical education electives they already offer like basketball and volleyball could help students become referees in the future.
Board President Brent Durbin told her the officiating class would be beneficial to the school since it would help East Noble’s athletics programs.
East Noble was one of eight high schools across the state last year to be chosen to offer the course as a pilot.
After the presentation, the board approved the new courses and pathways for next school year.
In other business, board members approved the resignations of the following staff:
- Kaleb Cook as instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary effective Feb. 11.
- Brooke Rowe as instructional assistant at South Side Elementary effective Jan. 28.
- Candy Slone as instructional assistant at Rome City Elementary effective Jan. 25.
- Candy Worthington as food service assistant at East Noble High School effective Feb. 4.
- Mary Richardson as speech language pathologist effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
- Tye Bloomfield as assistant varsity football coach at East Noble High School effective Jan. 18.
The board of trustees also approved the following new hires:
- Jenna Schmidt as K-5 music teacher at Avilla and North Side Elementary Schools effective Feb. 7.
- Breanna Brunges for the temporary instructional position at South Side Elementary beginning Jan. 31 through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
- Leslie Aumsbaugh for a five hour food service assistant position at Wayne Center Elementary School effective Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.