ALBION — A Kendallville man who allegedly battered a woman in February had his bond set at $10,000 during an initial court hearing Tuesday in Noble Circuit Court.
David P. Wymer, 49, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, was arrested on a warrant Monday charging domestic battery-serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
According to court documents, the female victim allegedly suffered a fractured left wrist and a fractured ankle. She also had a closed head injury with visible bruising on her right forehead/temple area.
Wymer denied harming the victim.
If Wymer is able to post bond, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer ordered Wymer not to have contact with her.
The Noble County Public Defender’s Office was assigned to represent Wymer.
His next court appearance has been set for 1:30 p.m. on June 5.
A Level 5 felony carries a sentencing range of 1-6 years in prison upon conviction.
The incident was investigated by Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Kevin Pegan, who responded to a report of a domestic situation at a residence in the 300 block of Ashton Drive on Feb. 16.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, the victim told Pegan that a verbal altercation with Wymer had turned physical.
The victim told police that Wymer allegedly grabbed her by the hair and dragged her toward the door. The victim further alleged Wymer used a metal candle holder hanging on the wall as a weapon to strike her multiple times in the head.
Once outside the apartment, court documents allege, Wymer “stomped her” as she laid on the ground in the foyer area. According to police, there was a witness who observed Wymer kicking the victim as she laid on the ground.
In a statement to police, Wymer stated that he never touched the victim, and that she fell down the stairs, causing her injuries.
Following the police investigation, an arrest warrant was issued by Kramer on March 2.
