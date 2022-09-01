SHIPSHEWANA — Allisa Brown, a founder of the LaGrange County Night to Shine celebration, and now its coordinator, was named the winner of this year’s LaGrange County Community Foundation’s 13th annual Heart of Gold award at a ceremony Tuesday in Shipshewana.
Night to Shine is an annual event launched by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Adults with developmental disabilities are treated like royalty and given a prom-like experience that includes young women in elegant dresses and hairstyles, men in tuxedos and suits, decorations, dancing, bright lights, and food.
Brown works as the event’s coordinator, overseeing the planning and helping to direct hundreds of volunteers who step up to make sure the local Night to Shine program is always memorable.
For winning the 2022 award, Brown will be able to direct a $1,000 LaGrange County Community Foundation grant to the charity of her choice. Smiling broadly after the event, she said that money would be directed to Night to Shine.
"I have a great team behind me, so I don't deserve all the credit for this," Brown
In addition to her work with Night to Shine, Brown also leads a bible study for adults with developmental disabilities at the LaGrange First Church of God, the local sponsor of Night to Shine. She’s done that for more than ten years at the LaGrange First Church of God. She is also the co-county coordinator for the Special Olympics.
Laura Webb nominated Brown and called her the kindest and most selfless person she knows.
“If you have not had the opportunity to meet Allisa, you are missing out,” she said in her letter of nomination. “She is one of the kindest and most selfless people I know. Allisa has been involved in the Lagrange community heavily, but her passion is serving adults with developmental disabilities.”
Brown was one of four people nominated for the award this year. Those people included Carolyn Hostetler, a volunteer with Brighton Chapel and its Brighton Chapel Food Drive, Chad Miller, an EMT, and former Shipshewana Fire Chief, and Kailie Snyder- Farnsworth, the founder of LaGrange County Miracle Tree.
Rusin Krapf nominated Hostetler for the award, the chapel’s pastor.
Krapf called Hostetler an “incredible person” deeply involved in the church and making an impact on the community.
“She has served in a variety of ministries within our church. She has served in our women’s ministry. She was the leader of the women’s ministry for several years and developed an incredible team of ladies to serve other women in our church,” he said.
Chad Miller is the former chief of the Shipshewana Volunteer Fire Department He served that department for 27 years, 14 as its Fire Chief. Miller also served his community as a reserve police officer and works as EMT at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. In addition, he volunteers his time and talents flying rescued animals to their new homes through the Pilots and Paws program.
Christine Yoder nominated Miller for the award.
“With a lifelong continuity to his volunteerism, he has dedicated a sacrificial amount of his time to serving his community making this a better place for everyone,” she said. “His commitment has succeeded in enhancing the quality of the Shipshewana Volunteer Fire Department overall as well as the quality of life for its residents.”
The final nominee this year was Kailie Snyder-Farnsworth. Snyder-Farnsworth is the founder and president of LaGrange County Miracle Tree, a local non-profit dedicated to helping children living at or below the poverty level. She also serves as vice president of the Howe Lions Club.
“Kailie started Miracle Tree in LaGrange County and works so, so hard to make sure the needs of kids, teens, and families are taken care of, not just at Christmas time, but year-round. I can’t even count the number of hours she puts in and the sacrifices she makes to meet these needs, said Snyder-Farnsworth’s nominator, Jamelle Godlewski. “She works with schools, the clothes and food basket, DCS, and other organizations and people to make this program run smooth and that each child and teen that has a need, that it is getting met. She truly cares and gives of herself, all for the sake of others.”
Octavia Yoder, executive director of the LCCF, said this year’s nominees were unique.
“The Heart of Gold Award nominees deserve recognition for making a positive difference in LaGrange County in their own unique ways. They are role models for how all of us can positively influence others,” Yoder said.
Yoder added that part of the foundation’s mission is to inspire service, and believes honoring those who give is critical.
“It’s important to recognize acts of kindness and say thank you,” she added.
In return for being named nominees for the 2022 Heart of Gold Award, Hostetler, Miller and Snyder-Farnsworth will each be allowed to direct a $500 grant to the charity of their choosing.”
