LAGRANGE —Corey Gaul stepped up to the small podium Friday set up in front of about 30 tables filled with people inside the community building at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds to give a small speech.
Gaul, formerly of LaGrange, now living in Angola, was one of 11 people graduating from the third class of the LaGrange County Drug Court program. Gaul’s class was the largest single group in the program’s history.
Introduced by LaGrange County Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven, Gaul jumped to his feet and briskly stepped up to the podium. But once there, looking out over 100 people, including his girlfriend, his teenage daughter, and his brother who attended the event, Gaul’s emotions quickly got the best of him. As he tried to speak, his voice gave way, and tears started rolling down his cheeks. Gaul took a minute or so composing himself before he continued.
Friday’s ceremony and what it represented to Gaul was just that important. He’ll tell you he’s been to hell and back.
Nearly 20 years ago, just after he turned 21, Corey Gaul started drinking beer. Before long, alcohol ruled his life.
Gaul said at one point during the depth of his addiction, he would get drunk before he even left the house for work, and drive to work drinking with a cooler filled with no less than 30 cans of cold beer on the seat next to him in the back seat of his car. In addition, he almost always had an open can of beer in his hand.
He said those days, he normally drank at least 60 or more cans of beer a day, and would then head out to spend a night at the bar.
“I don’t think I ever left the bar without spending another $100 for beer,” he said.
Seven years ago, Gaul’s world collapsed he said when his wife died of a drug overdose. After that, his addiction quickly spun farther out of control. Gaul said the only end he saw for himself was his own death.
But then in the fall of 2019, Gaul admitted he was driving drunk in LaGrange when he was pulled over by Tyler Smoker, a LaGrange police officer. Smoker cited Gaul for driving while drunk. Once he pulled over, Smoker found 19 open cans of beer in Gaul’s car, one not far from Gaul’s hand, half-finished.
By the time Gaul arrived at the hospital about an hour later for a blood draw, his blood-alcohol level came in a greater than .25.
Looking back, Gaul said Friday he’s grateful to Smoker for pulling him over that night.
“If it wasn’t for Tyler, I wouldn’t be here,” he explained.
Drug Court was created to help people just like Gaul, nonviolent offenders trapped in a cycle of addiction.
Drug court wasn’t on his radar. His lawyer, Linda Zabona-Wooster, a LaGrange County court-appointed public defender as well as a member of the drug court advisory team recommended Gaul for the program. Gaul said at first he hated Zabona-Wooster for putting him into the program.
“I thought this program isn’t going to do anything to help me,” he explained.
Drug court works in four phases, the first phase a highly structured, heavily monitored program that requires participants to undergo almost daily drug tests and repeatedly meeting with the drug court administrator as well as local addiction specialists. The goal is to first get people clean and sober. Gaul said his time in Phase 1 was nothing short of hell.
But he said once his addiction started to loosen its grip on his life, he was able to submit and stop fighting the program, a process he said changed his life forever.
“After I got through Phase 1, and finally submitted to the program, it opened up a whole lot of doors for me,” he said. “After I realized how much the program was helping me, I took it and ran with it and am still running with it today.”
Most people take between 18 months to three years to complete all four phases of the program, all the while paying for drug tests as well as a monthly program fee. If they complete the program, the charges that brought them to drug court are either reduced or dropped.
Gaul’s story was only one of 11 stories told at Friday’s graduation ceremony. One by one, the graduates all talked about arriving at drug court feeling worthless only to see their lives turned around by the program.
Bowen-Slaven said the program works not only by helping people overcome their addictions but also by helping them realize that once freed from drugs or alcohol, they can turn their lives around.
“Once they’re at a point where they feel worth and see value in themselves, I tell them they can do almost anything,” Bowen-Slaven said. “These people are starting new businesses, starting new careers, and they’re now involved with their children’s lives. This group especially has totally changed their lives for the better.”
The guest speaker at Friday’s ceremony was Tom Fitch, Shipshewana Town Marshal.
Bowen-Slaven said the program has exceeded all of her original expectations, and she gives the credit for its success to Deborah Ritchie, the program’s coordinator, and administrator.
Gaul is just happy to have control of his life back.
“This program is a life saver,” he said.
And he said he’s not done yet.
After Friday’s program, Gaul met with Bowen-Slaven about volunteering to help new drug court participants by helping mentor them through their own drug court journeys.
“I want to help,” he explained.
