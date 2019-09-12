In a story in Wednesday’s edition regarding a crash that killed a motorcyclist Monday evening involving a motorcycle and a Jeep, there were two errors.
The driver of the Jeep should have been identified as Corrina Goolsby, 27, of Kendallville.
The story also erroneously stated the crash occurred on U.S. 6. The crash occurred on Marie Way, which is just east of Sawyer Road.
The News Sun regret the errors.
