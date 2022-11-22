LAGRANGE — With Christmas just over a month away, the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange is working to see that its shelves are stocked to meet the needs of those who ask for its help.
But the organization’s president, Richard Yoder, admitted he’s a little concerned about just how much demand they’ll be this year for the Clothes and Food Basket’s services. After years of helping, on average, about 125 local families each month, those numbers are rising. Heading into the holiday, Yoder said the LaGrange County food bank is seeing its monthly numbers double.
It makes Yoder worried his organization might struggle to meet the demand placed upon it.
Yoder said he believes recent slowdowns in the RV industry have created more demand for services like those offered by the Clothes and Food Basket. In addition to operating a traditional food pantry, the local group also operates a clothing outlet where anyone in need can select from a wide variety of clothing and take any item they need. This time of year, the Clothes and Food Basket also operates its Christmas Bureau, an additional organization created to ensure families in need still have toys and other important childhood items to place under their family Christmas tree. Families must first schedule an appointment with the bureau to take advantage of that program.
Yoder said the increasing demand for help from the food pantry makes him worry just a bit. He said he’s heard rumors of local plants are now working as few as three days a week, and plan on taking longer than expected breaks for both the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. That means smaller paychecks for those employed in local RV plants.
“We’re starting to see a lot of new people, and seeing people we haven’t seen in two or three years,” he said. “We’re hearing there just a lot less work in those plants now, and that affects a lot of people.”
Inflation has compounded problems for local food pantries. Yoder said many food pantries, like the LaGrange pantry, have only been able to sit back and watch prices for staples like hamburger skyrocket. Yoder said Clothes and Food Basket typically distributed about 500 pounds of hamburger a month, and inflation has pushed the price the pantry pays for hamburger close to the $4 a pound mark.
“That’s an extra $2,000 a month we’re paying for hamburger,” he said. “And it doesn’t stop there. Everything else we purchase, from Folks, E and S, or the Fort Wayne Community Harvest, those things have gone up 12 or 14% as well. It suddenly takes a lot more money to feed the same number of people, and now we’re seeing more people.”
In October, Yoder said the Clothes and Food Basket was feeding more than 250 families, up from about 125 to 150 families for the same period last year.
Thankfully, several local groups have stepped up to help the pantry, and Yoder said he’s grateful for that community’s support. Several student-led programs at different Westview School Corporation schools hosted food drives and donated a truckload of canned food for the pantry to distribute.
In addition, Miller Poultry will be arriving on Dec. 5 with its annual donation of chick and chicken sausage.
“That kind of annual support is really important this year,” Yoder explained.
The Clothes and Food Basket also has been supported by local hunters, who donate deer they’ve harvested to help feed families.
“Right now, we’ve had people donate 800 pounds of venison,” he said. “That’s really helpful.”
The Clothes and Food Basket’s annual Christmas Bureau opens its doors on Dec 5 of this year. Those visits are by appointment only and are filling up quickly. The Christmas Bureau will be open Mondays through Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., until Dec. 22. To make an appointment, call 463-7974.
The Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County is located at 413 Railroad Street on LaGrange’s east side.
