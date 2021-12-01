Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Sunday, according to jail records.
(Editor’s Note: Bookings which occurred on Monday were not provided to this newspaper)
Khalil Normans, 25, of the 8700 block of West 86th Street, Justice, Illinois, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Lesvie Nichols, 61, of the 200 block of Circle Drive, Huntington, was arrested Friday by the Indiana State Police on a hold order issued by authorities in Huntington County.
Revin Gruszczyr, 60, of the 3300 block of Eastwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Calvin Eldridge, 48, no address provided, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging leaving the scene of an accident, a Class C misdemeanor.
Leon Allard, no age provided, of the 53200 block of Palmetto Drive, Middlebury, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Allard posted bond and was released Saturday.
Mark Varner, no age provided, of the 500 block of Corwin Street, Defiance, Ohio, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Kristan Christian, 32, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950E, LaGrange, was arrested at 4:29 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Robert Williams, 42, of the 44400 block of Hamstead Avenue, Lancaster, California, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of intimidation and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
