ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners and Noble County Plan Commission talked about ways to potentially limit the amount of land taken up by commercial solar enterprises for more than two hours in a special joint meeting of the two boards held Wednesday in the Noble County Office Complex-South.
No decisions were reached in terms of those limits, but one thing is for certain — the Noble County Commissioners don’t want to allow an amount that will change the character of the rural county.
What exactly is that amount? Therein, quoting the bard, lies the rub.
The only potential clue might lay in Randolph County.
That county currently boasts the largest solar venture in the state with its 1,400-acre operation capable of generating 200 megawatts of power.
Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said he doesn’t want to see Noble County set a new state standard.
“That’s not a record I want to see,” Leatherman said.
Leatherman, as well as Commissioners Anita Hess and Dave Dolezal, expressed strong sentiment that they don’t want the character of Noble County to be lost amid growing spans of black solar panels.
“That’s a lot of my thought process,” Leatherman said. “At what point do we stop giving up Noble County? We represent everybody who resides in this county.”
On April 25, the commissioners enacted a 120-day moratorium that closed the permit process for companies wanting to apply for a solar operation in Noble County. That application would be based on the ordinance the commissioners passed in November 2021.
No companies had applied for permits prior to the moratorium.
Leatherman said he would like to see changes to the county ordinance before that moratorium expires in late August regarding limits.
At the meeting where the ordinance was passed in November, Leatherman had an informal chat with Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett regarding limits. The plan commission has had similar conversations.
The ordinance set up the guidelines to apply for the creation of a solar field in Noble County. The creation of the ordinance took more than a year of debate as proponents and opponents offered compelling reasons for and against large-scale solar operations.
What the ordinance didn’t do was set those limits.
Tackett had provided the commissioners and planners with five talking points regarding limits. Two of the talking points — limiting solar to areas that are NOT considered prime farm ground and limiting solar based on population density — were dismissed quickly as not feasible.
Creating a Renewable Energy District which would only allow commercial solar in that district also seemed a non-starter.
The bulk of the conversation revolved around regulating how many acres as a whole can be put into solar. LaGrange County had considered limits of 3% and 5% as it works on its solar ordinance. But according to plan commission member Ann Kline, the last she had heard was that limits had been removed from the ordinance on the advice of that county’s attorney.
There was some discussion as to regulating how many acres could be applied for at the same time so as to not overwhelm the planning department.
Plan commission member Jeff Cunningham expressed concern that setting limits could be over-regulating. What would come next, Cunningham asked: Farmers being dictated as to what crops could be planted when and where?
“Where is this going to stop?” he asked.
Wednesday’s discussion never led to an exact number being offered and then debated.
The commissioners have the final say in zoning matters, the plan commission provides recommendations to the commissioners for passage or refusal based on guidelines found in various county ordinances.
Plan commission president George Bennett repeatedly asked the commissioners for guidance.
“What is it you need from us to help make these decisions easier?” Bennett asked.
He never got a definitive response.
Plan commission member Glen Lemon expressed some frustration that the solar issue had reared its head again. He said, in what appeared to be in jest, that maybe the county should forbid all commercial solar zoning.
“I wouldn’t have a problem with that,” Dolezal said. “Solar power is not the panacea people think it is. Solar power is really not that effective.”
Dolezal said he questioned the sustainability of solar if it required two federal subsidies, a state subsidy and then a local tax abatement. The abatement issue would be handled by the Noble County Council, which has jurisdiction in such matters.
The solar zoning ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts last year to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
The issue is also timely because Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Now that the rules have been established, Geenex can pursue its project, which has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
At the higher acreage, the project would produce approximately 300 megawatts annually.
Part of the rules set by the commissioners last November was be how close the panels can be put up next to a residential property that isn’t participating in the program. The distances are 50 feet from a property line and at least 300 feet from any point on the foundation of a home.
Passage of the rules in ordinance form came after months of sometimes heated debate between pro-solar and those opposed to it coming so close to their homes.
On May 14, the commissioners approved an ordinance setting a fee schedule for companies that want to set up solar fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.