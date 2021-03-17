Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
James D. Bagley Jr., 56, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 780S, South Milford, was booked at 2:40 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a pair of court orders. No charging information provided.
Joshua A. Bammel, 39, of the 2900 block of East Armstrong Road, Leesburg, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bammel was held without bond.
Chrissy L. Cope, 38, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging two counts of failure to appear for court. Cope was held without bond.
Ashley B. Gochcoff, 33, of the 300 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gochcoff was held without bond.
David W. Grush, 56, of the 1100 block of East Lewis Street, Fort Wayne, was booked at 4:55 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Adrian L. Johnson, 48, of the 9000 blokco of Hickory Glenn Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Monday by the U.S. Marshall’s Service. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Thomas R. Klatt, 36, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court and three warrants for which no charging information was provided. Klatt was held without bond.
Justis D. White, 23, of the 200 block of West Green Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. White was held without bond.
