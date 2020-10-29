ALBION — In the wake of an upswing in the coronavirus in Noble County, organizers have decided to cancel Friday’s Scare on the Square event in downtown Albion.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff had told the Albion S.T.A.R. Team that if the county went into the “orange” category it would have to cancel the event.
An orange rating from the state’s county metric system indicates moderate to high spread of COVID-19 in the community, based on higher per-capita case counts and increase positivity rates.
At the orange level, the state health department recommends that school and local governments consider canceling larger gatherings and reducing admission to extracurricular activities due to the increased threat.
More than half of Indiana’s 92 counties were rated orange this week, as the state has seen a continual worsening of county ratings over the last four weeks.
Noble County was moved to the more serious “orange” category Wednesday.
“Everything is canceled,” longtime S.T.A.R. Team member Mary Ann Troutner said Wednesday. “We want to be supportive of the community and follow the rules.”
COVID-19 had already canceled the Albion Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween Party and costume party at the Albion Fire Station.
The S.T.A.R. Team had done a lot of work to organize a shortened set of events, including a live game of Clue and trunk or treating, taking into account social distancing requirements. Candy bags were going to be available for children to pick up, but not handed out personally.
“We put a lot of planning in,” Troutner said.
Organizers of Christmas in the Village, another staple of Albion’s downtown holiday season, have already canceled the Parade of Lights set for early December.
Whether the county’s coronavirus designation will allow any part of that event to be held remains to be seen.
“We are sad,” Troutner said of the decision to cancel Scare on the Square. “Hopefully, next year things will be different.”
