ALBION — The coronavirus led to an up-and-down statistical year in 2020 for the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, according to the annual report released by Sheriff Max Weber.
The total number of criminal cases filed by the department decreased 24.8%, falling from 998 cases filed in 2019 to 750 cases filed last year.
“The COVID-19 virus presented many challenges to the officers assigned to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,” the conclusion to the report read. “Some of our numbers were up, while other were down. With the added time off due to extra days given to employees by the county commissioners for the COVID virus, coverage for shifts was our No. 1 priority, for both road coverage as well as jail coverage.
“When it was all said and done, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department fulfilled the mission of providing services to the citizens of Noble County while still returning approximately $692,447.07 back to the general fund from housing inmates and unused money from budgeted line items.”
There was a huge jump in the number of sex offense investigations in 2020. There were 25 such investigations in 2019, and that number jumped to 53 in 2020, an increase of 112%.
The number of felony arrests made by the patrol division increased 22.9% in 2020, with 144 such arrests in 2019 and 177 arrests in 2020.
Traffic warning tickets were down 14.6% and traffic citations were down 6.4%.
Drug arrests dropped 8.5% in 2020, falling from 118 in 2019 to 108 a year ago.
The patrol division had 21 merit officers in 2020, including the sheriff, chief deputy, two road sergeants, four detectives and 13 road deputies.
Patrol manpower remained steady from 2019 to 2020, but the coronavirus did lead to fewer hours donated by the reserve deputy program.
In 2019, the department had eight reserve deputies who logged 1,602 hours. The number of reserve officers increased to nine in 2020, but those officers logged 1,380 hours, a year-over-year decrease of 13.9%.
According to the report, the reserve officers work primarily on weekends along wit the merit deputies assisting with regular patrol duties, transports, traffic direction, crash investigations and other functions.
Jail divisionThe average daily jail population stayed constant from 2019 to 2020 at 134 inmates, according to Weber’s report.
The number of bookings moved from 1,495 in 2019 to 1,664 in 2020, and increase of 11.3%. The average length of stay for a person incarcerated at the Noble County Jail was 18 days, 8 hours in 2020. In 2019, the average length of stay was 26 days, 10 hours.
The top three bookings were for possession of illegal drugs, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, there were 255 individuals booked for drug or narcotic violations, 179 booked for DUI and 106 booked for possession of paraphernalia. The sheriff’s department was responsible for 94 of those DUI arrests, with the remainder coming courtesy of the municipal and state agencies working in Noble County.
In 2020, $365,638 was collected and deposited into the county’s general fund for housing federal inmates. The jail also deposited $241,560.62 it received for housing Indiana Department of Corrections inmates back into the general fund.
In 2019, the IDOC paid the county $355,815.62 for housing some Level 6 felony inmates locally. The county also received $54,500 for housing federal inmates in the last quarter of 2019.
The jail’s work release program, which allows offenders to return to the work force under the supervision of a work release coordinator, saw 37 inmates participate in 2020. A total of $74,225 was returned to the general fund through fees.
This was a decrease of $27,892 from 2019 figures.
Courthouse securityAccording to the annual report, 53,596 people were screened through the metal detector coming into the Noble County Courthouse in 2020. This was down 33.3% from the 80,377 screened by courthouse security staff in 2019.
Security officers took 32 people into custody, down from 43 in 2019. Fifty-five people were taken into custody on warrants, down from 90 people in 2019.
The report said the decreases were due to the courthouse being closed with the exception of those who made appointments.
