EMMA – Members of the Westview School Board voted to approve of the formation of a new police force to work inside the Westview School Corporation
Superintendent Randy Miller said the school board decided to create the new Westview Police Department in order to create another layer of school security for Westview students. Lakeland utilizes a school resource officer for its buildings provided by an special agreement with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
The Prairie Heights School Corporation formed its own police department several years ago to patrol its buildings. Central Noble Community Schools in Albion also have its own police department.
Miller said the newly created Westview police department will provide the school system with a police presence during school hours. The officer will travel between each of the school system’s school buildings.
Miller said creating a Westview police department just seemed to be “a better fit” for Westview board members.
“This will just provide another layer of safety we want to provide for a school students and staff,” Miller said. “We’ve done a lot of good things internally to prepare ourselves for all situations. We just feel like this is one more step that we can take.”
Miller said the school system is now looking for candidates willing to fill the police officer’s role at Westview.
