ALBION — Noble County has a new person to lead its tourism efforts.
The Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced Monday it has hired Grace Caswell as its new executive director to direct the promotion of tourism assets in Noble County under the Visit Noble County brand.
Caswell, a 2019 graduate of Siena Heights University with a Master of Art Leadership and Organizational Physiology concen
trating on non-profit Management, assumed her new role on Feb. 20. Caswell was most recently employed as director of development for St. Martin’s Healthcare in Garrett, where she had worked for about the last two and a half years.
A Michigan native, Caswell is excited to set her sights on the development of outdoor recreation and adventure, leisure travel, and other tourism opportunities in Noble County, as well as boosting the region’s economy. She brings with her a passion and desire to make a positive impact on her community.
“It's all about communication and relationships, bringing people to a place where they can find themselves again; rejuvenation is needed to thrive. That's what excites me the most," Caswell said. “Travel and tourism aren’t simply holidays and exotic adventures to far-off lands. This remarkable industry keeps communities thriving, from supporting local businesses to contributing trillions of dollars in the global economy. The significance of tourism is enormous!”
Caswell takes the lead at the tourism bureau, which has gone most of about the last 18 months without a leader.
Former director Emily Schneider left at the end of 2020 after less than two years in the bureau and the CVB didn't replace her until July 2021 with Patrick Hess from Kendallville. But Hess's tenure as the CVB director was short-lived, as his family moved to Fort Wayne by September and he resigned his local roles.
The CVB went another five months without a director until bringing on Caswell.
Caswell looks forward to collaborating with tourism partners across the county and helping people discover the many things they have to offer to both guests and residents.
She can be reached at the tourism bureau at (260) 636-3602 or by email at info@visitnoblecounty.com. Visit Noble County maintains an office adjacent to the Noble County Economic Development Corporation at 110 S. Orange Street in Albion. Visit www.visitnoblecounty.com for more information.
