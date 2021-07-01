ROME CITY —Kendallville's Jane Roush was sworn in as a new district governor for Rotary, a role that will put her in an supervising role for more than 50 clubs and 3,000 members in the region.
Roush, of Kendallville, was sworn in as Rotary District 6540 Governor at the installation ceremony Tuesday at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City. She replaces outgoing district governor John Frischie of Kentland.
District 6540 covers approximately the northern third of Indiana and is part of Rotary's Zone 30 which includes the states of Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.
Roush joined the Albion Rotary Club in 2006. She was her club’s president in 2015-2016 and has since served on the Rotary District Administrative Council and as an assistant district governor. She and her husband, Kendallville Rotarian Alan Roush, are both Rotary Paul Harris Fellows.
