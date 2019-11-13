KENDALLVILLE — Bids will go out soon for an estimated $1.3 million in street repairs in Kendallville, fueled by a state Community Crossings grant worth nearly $1 million.
City engineer Scott Derby gave a short presentation to the Board of Works and Public Safety recapping the 15 city streets that will be repaired with the $997,378.27 grant received in the second disbursement of Community Crossings grants from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The state awarded approximately $99 million to more than 200 communities in the fall Community Crossings cycle, so Kendallville received about 1% of that total.
The program will reopen for new submissions in January, with approximately $100 million available again. Communities are eligible to reapply each year for up to a maximum of $1 million.
Because Kendallville has fewer than 10,000 residents, the grant funds 75% of the work, with the city having to put up a 25% match. For the package of road work scheduled for next year, Kendallville will need to provide an estimated $332,500 in road dollars.
Derby noted that the costs are based on estimates, which could affect the amount of money paid in two ways.
If bids come in high, the grant award would not increase, meaning the city would need to put in more money or potentially work with INDOT to cut the project back slightly.
If bids come in under the estimate, INDOT will still only pay for 75% of the work, so actual grant award might decrease, although the city’s contribution would also decrease some.
“The local cost is an estimate. If the bids come in higher than the estimate the grant award will not increase,” Derby said. “If the final construction cost comes in below estimate, INDOT’s portion still covers 75%, so it could go down.”
Derby went through a short presentation of which roads will be repaired, a presentation he will also give to the Kendallville City Council at its next meeting.
Those roads include:
• Timberlane Drive, between Kammerer Road and Laramie Trail, .205 miles
• Park Avenue between Diamond Street and Wayne Street, .547 miles
• Wayne Street between Riley and Wood streets, .128 miles
• Grove Street between Main Street and its western terminus, .123 miles
• Iddings Street between Freeman and Garden streets, .09 miles
• Lewis Street between Dowling and Wayne streets, .086 miles
• Sheridan Street between Richmond and Mitchell streets, .06 miles
• Oak Street between Wayne and Sargent streets, .114 miles
• Orchard Street between Rush and Diamond streets, .06 miles
• Prospect Avenue between Water and Garden streets, .159 miles
• Water Street between Prospect Avenue and Silver Street, .048 miles
Bids for the projects will be due on Dec. 23, with construction expected to start when the weather breaks in approximately April 2020.
“We can’t thank you enough for all the hard work you put into this,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe told Derby.
“There is a fair amount of work going into it, but as it turned out it was well worth it,” Derby said. “Glad and thankful we were awarded.”
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Changed the date of its second December meeting to Dec. 23 at 8:30 a.m. The normal meeting would fall on Christmas Eve, when City Hall is closed.
• Approved street closures and no parking for the Kendallville Christmas Parade on Dec. 7. The event will also include a new run/walk event starting from Don Gura State Farm Insurance office and going to the American Legion. The run/walk will set off just before the 1 p.m. parade.
• Approved a contract with Evogov to redesign the city website at a cost of $17,850 for the first five years.
• Approved multiple purchases and expenses for the Kendallville Fire Department included: $2,950 to Kammerer Welding for a new mount for the 1800s fire bell outside Station 2; $13,140 to Hoosier Fire for 12 air bottles; $5,400 to Lexipol for updates to department operating procedures and state law updates; and $5,527.50 for five new HAZMAT suits, with the county Local Emergency Planning Committee covering $7,500 of the cost.
• Approved promotion of firefighter Joe Inman to the position of Captain, to fill one of three vacancies in the roster.
• Approved a pay increase of $500 to year to firefighter Eric Kennedy, who has completed his first 18 months on duty.
• Approved hire of Kody Forker as firefighter effective Monday.
• Approved a conditional offer employment to Nathaniel Nickles for a police officer position. Nickles is military veteran who served a year in Iraq and served in the Indiana Army National Guard for eight years.
• Approved $5,000 to Lexipol to update and manage police department operating procedures and make updates as state law changes.
• Approved purchase of a used 2003 Chevy Z7500 dump truck for the wastewater department. The new vehicle will replace a 1992 dump truck currently in use. The old truck will be sold via sealed bid.
