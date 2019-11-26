KENDALLVILLE — People preparing for their Thanksgiving Day feasting can make some room and benefit a good cause that morning.
The Noble County Running Club will be holding an informal run around Bixler Lake beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The club will be accepting free will donations to benefit the Noble County Shop with a Cop program.
Later this year, various law enforcement agencies will be sending officers to the Kendallville Walmart Supercenter for a shopping spree with youngsters nominated by their elementary schools.
According to running club member Dave Cole, anyone interesting in participating in the run can meet up in the boat launch area on the west side of Bixler Lake, near the park department's maintenance building.
Last year, the informal event raised approximately $200 for Shop with a Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.