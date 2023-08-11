LAGRANGE — A dispute over parking became a hot-button topic at the LaGrange Town Council meeting Monday.
The dispute came after a resident of the Hillside Drive area sought permission from the council to park his camper-trailer in the street in front of house.
That didn’t sit right with one of his neighbors.
An open discussion concerning the pros and cons of a city parking ordinance which prohibits parking on certain streets in town.
The case for the overturning of the parking ordinance, made by a LaGrange man, included citations and picture evidence that the ordinance was causing unnecessary danger to both property and persons because he was forced to move his trailer onto his steeply-graded yard.
One of the men’s neighbors argued that having the trailer parked in the street decreased the sale value of the surrounding houses. She also brought up several unrelated issues with the neighbor.
The council eventually sided with the neighbor and its already established ordinance forbidding the parking of the trailer on the street at that location.
The discussion, which included input from numerous citizens, dovetailed into a potentially a more wide-spread issue — parking.
Currently, town ordinances bar residents from parking their motor vehicles of any kind in certain areas along the side of the street. This has led to a large amount of residents parking in their front yards to avoid traffic citations.
Town Marshal Richard Snyder weighed in on the parking dispute later in the meeting, stating that he has noticed an issue but doesn’t see a clear solution at this point.
Snyder also discussed cracking down on parking citations for cars left in two-hour parking for longer than the allotted period.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The town council also discussed renovating equipment at the LaGrange Town Park, centering its talks on rebuilding a slide that is becoming a danger for children playing on the playground.
The most recent quotes received by the council tally up at $121,000 for the new park playground with the play-set structure alone being valued at $97,000 and the slide being valued at approximately $11,000. The town council said it will continue to seek other quotes, citing the hefty price tag.
• LaGrange police and fire both brought up manpower issues at the meeting, with the heart of the issue being adequate wages.
The local departments are being forced to compete with larger departments that pay more.
Snyder said it’s simply becoming harder to attract new staff, with many other counties, departments and private firms paying nearly 50% to double the pay rate of current officers. In recent years, the pay-scale at the state level has increased.
The council said it was willing to look into the issue.
For the fire department, the understaffing issues could be starting to reach concerning levels. The department has been relying heavily on volunteers to dispatch to non-emergent calls, as staff is stretched so thin they don’t have the resources to send an entire response team.
This comes after business was opened pertaining to raising wages of LaGrange firefighters. That separate business has yet to be ruled on by the council.
Resources may be lost on non-emergency calls; thus, pulling firefighters away from the station and off-call. While it shouldn’t be considered a waste, it may be considered a misallocation of important resources.
• The council voted to approve a $213,000 pay request going toward construction at the new water plant. The motion carried swiftly.
The council will reconvene Monday, Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.