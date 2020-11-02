KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s oldest manufacturer keeps getting newer.
Flint & Walling is continuing to add new equipment and updating old machinery in its facilities in Kendallville, this time planning a $2,195,000 upgrade to its plants.
That newest plan is actually a second-try on some expansion plans from December 2019 that were delayed by the pandemic, but also an addition of some new equipment on top of what’s being carried over.
The Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee considered the new tax abatement request from Flint & Walling, which included amending its December 2019 tax abatement and also approving a new one.
Back in December, Flint & Walling had planned a $1.24 million expansion at its Oak Street plant, adding new manufacturing equipment including CNC, lathe, motor winding, inserting and gauging equipment. The company also wanted to refurbish a varnish oven originally installed in the 1950s.
Part of that original package got done in 2020, but another portion was delayed due to the company’s inability to visit with vendors and slowdowns due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring and lasting throughout the year.
In total, Flint & Walling was able to complete about $489,000 of that work in the past year, but doesn’t expect to get the rest done.
“We had a lot of people working from home, we had travel restrictions on our place as far as getting out to see the vendors. It just didn’t work out,” Ken Olry of Flint & Walling said. “We’re just now getting ready to order the equipment and there’s no way it will get done this year.”
The company also found out, for example, that rehabbing the varnish oven would be more complicated and expensive than originally thought, so instead of trying a $95,000 fix-up, the company will instead now just be replacing it with a new over for $450,000.
The pump-maker is still planning to add motor winding equipment that was planned for this year, but is also adding even more equipment, taking the total of the new package to about $2.2 million total.
Originally Flint & Walling had hoped to simply combine the new items into the old tax abatement, but Noble County Assessor Ben Castle said he preferred to have the old one amended to reflect the work that was actually completed in the last year while adopting a new tax break for the new stuff.
“We actually at one point last week had combined these two but it turned out the assessor preferred to have them split apart,” Olry said.
The board approved amending the old abatement to reflect the completed work, keeping the original five-year tax break schedule for that.
The new package, however, would qualify for a longer seven-year tax break based on its investment total, but board members sought to bend their own guidelines and give Flint & Walling a bigger benefit.
“I’m prepared to make a motion that we send a 10-year sliding recommendation to city council on the $2,195,000,” committee member Jerry Steinbarger said. “It’s short of that (10-year guideline), but again, I think there are extenuating circumstances.”
The project is significantly short of the tax abatement guidelines the city adopted in December 2018, which required a minimum $5 million investment with a $20 per hour average wage for general labor to qualify for a 10-year tax break.
The city had revamped its guidelines two years ago to adjust for a changed economy, de-emphasizing job creation and instead setting tax break length primarily based on investment and wage numbers.
The city made that change because, at the time, unemployment was historically low and companies were struggling to find new workers to hire, so many upgrades being made at the time were efficiency pieces that wouldn’t generally create more positions beyond the workers who were already employed.
Steinbarger said the guidelines are just that and that the city has the ability to make exceptions when it felt warranted.
“This company has been here over 150 years and an interesting bit of math I did, in 10 years they will have put $960 million worth of salaries into our community,” he said. “I’m always going to show partialism to that kind of a number.”
Calculations for the tax impact showed Flint & Walling would save $97,337 in taxes over seven years, while paying $113,663. The committee did not have numbers crunched for a 10-year abatement, but increasing the term would increase the savings to the company, likely closer to a 50/50 split.
Tom Hullinger seconded Steinbarger’s motion to forward a recommendation to the Kendallville City Council for a 10-year tax break on the new equipment, a recommendation that passed unanimously.
