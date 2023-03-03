Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Andriana M. Bautista, 27, of the 1900 block of Osolo Road, Elkhart, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bautista posted $2,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
Brian R. Britt, 27, of the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Ethan M. Craig, 29, of the 100 block of North Ruckman Road, Columbia City, was booked at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Xavier E. Garcia, 39, of the 300 block of West C.R. 750N, LaGrange, was booked at 7:L58 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Daniel D. Hanes, 57, of the 200 block of Granada Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Frank L. Hollen, 47, of the 1700 block of Third Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hollen was held without bond.
Geddy S. Hopkins, 30, of the 3300 block of West C.R. 500S, Albion, was arrested at 1 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hopkins was held without bond.
Tyler C. Hurst, 25, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Hurst was released on his own recognizance.
Robert E. Hutcherson, 31, of the 9400 block of East C.R. 300N, Kendallville, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Lance S. Norton, 48, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday by Wolcottville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor. Norton was held without bond.
Mary B. Norton, 49, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Norton was released on her own recognizance.
Dejon Parks, 27, of the 5000 block of Madiera Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Donald B. Pilant, 52, of the 600 block of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Pilant was released on his own recognizance.
Michael L. Reinig, 29, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Reinig was held on $2,500 bond.
Heather M. Wynn, 35, of the 500 bock of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a Class A misdemeanor and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wynn was held without bond.
