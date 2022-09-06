CROMWELL — The Noble County Sherif’s Department has identified the victim in Friday morning’s fatal crash as being a Syracuse man.
Stanford Peachey, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. Friday on C.R. 1200W, south of C.R. 200N, near Cromwell.
Deputies and other first responders who responded attempted to render aid to Peachey, who was still inside the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.
Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was southbound on C.R. 1200W. For an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the centerline and left the east side of the roadway, striking a tree.
Noble County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Ligonier Police Department, Ligonier Fire Department, Sparta Township Fire Department, Parkview Noble EMS, the Noble County Coroner’s Office and Leatherman’s Body Shop.
