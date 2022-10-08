LAGRANGE — Across Indiana, there are community festivals that are bigger and more glamorous than LaGrange’s Corn School, but few, if any, are as long-lived.
Corn School, LaGrange’s annual fall festival, wraps up today after its traditional five-day run, taking over the streets of downtown LaGrange.
The annual festival is celebrating its 116th anniversary this year. And while Corn School has dramatically changed since its beginning, it still represents an important marker on the calendar of many of the people who live here, said Sue Glick, Indiana District 13 State Senator and president of the Corn School Committee.
“It’s a combination of a lot of different things,” she said of Corn School. “It’s a kind of a harvest festival and an old-time county fair. It’s a chance for people to get out and see their friends. We don’t neighbor like we used to. People don’t go to Aunt Sally’s for Sunday dinner anymore. We don’t do the same social activities that maybe our parents or grandparents did in the past. But Corn School is a chance for people to do all that. We see people at Corn School we haven’t seen for a year, and we stand and visit. I think that’s all part of it.”
Over more than a century, Corn School has evolved to fit the times. It started out as a means to get local farmers together to talk about what farming practices work best.
The festival still pays homage to that history. In the commercial tent set up on Spring Street, people are encouraged to enter produce grown in their gardens for the chance to win a small cash prize. There’s even a scarecrow contest.
According to LaGrange Town Clerk/Treasurer Laurie Miller, another member of the Corn School Committee, Purdue University is, in essence, responsible for the birth of Corn School. Miller said back in the early 1900s, Purdue started sending out packs of corn seed and fertilizer samples to farmers across Indiana, and encouraged those farmers to gather at the end of the harvest to see which seeds and fertilizers produced the best crops.
That quickly morphed into Corn School in LaGrange County, where area schools encouraged their students to plant the seeds and gather in LaGrange in the fall to talk about corn. Within a couple of years from its 1906 start, Corn School quickly became a two-day event, complete with a parade. Miller recently bid on and won a postcard showing a large group of Civil War veterans marching down LaGrange’s main street as part of the 1909 Corn School celebration, the third year for the event. She has a large collection of Corn School postcards at her office in the LaGrange Town Hall.
These days, parades play a large role in the five-day fall celebration. Each night, a parade takes to the streets starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s “big” parade is always the highlight of the festival.
Glick said marching in a Corn School parade was always an honor for most local citizens.
“I remember when World War One vets marched in the parade,” Glick said. “Parades are just part of the perpetual motion that keeps Corn School going if you will.
Corn School traditionally opens on the first Tuesday of October and runs through the following Saturday.
In its earliest year, Corn School took on an almost circus-like atmosphere, with large animals on display and marching in the parades. In the 1950s’ Corn School featured professional wrestlers and motorcycle daredevils.
Glick first became involved with the festival in 1979, after she returned to LaGrange from law school. She said she came by her love for the annual festival honestly,
“My mother loved Corn School,” she said. “She never missed a night.”
The weather has always played a big role in the celebration. Glick said she recalls marching in Corn School parades when it was so hot she could barely catch her breath, and when it was so cold it sleeted and snowed. None of that mattered.
“If you were a kid who grew up in LaGrange County, you have somewhere in the back of your mind a lot of great Corn School memories growing up,” she added.
Over its lifetime, Corn School has missed a few years. It was shut down during the Spanish Flu epidemic, and the polio outbreak in the early 1950s caused health officials to cancel it at least twice, Glick said. But other than that, it comes like clockwork to LaGrange.
Glick said Corn School survived because the community wants it.
“It happens. It’s magic. And it goes on because people enjoy it,” she said. “I think we’d stop if people stopped enjoying it, it would fade like a lot of other festivals have faded. But there still seems to be a strong desire to see Corn School survive, and people want it to continue to be a part of their community. That sense of community, its been lost in many towns, but it’s still strong here.”
Glick said what money the festival earns always goes right back into the local economy.
“We pay the bands for appearing, and we pay prize money for floats,” she explained. “We just pump that money right back into the community.”
