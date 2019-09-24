KENDALLVILLE — Dawn Klopfenstein’s life changed in October 2014, when her daughter, Beth Sexton, died.
To cope with her grief, Klopfenstein decided to do a “bottle caps for benches” project in Beth’s memory for West Noble schools. She posted a request on Facebook, asking people to save their plastic bottle caps and lids for her.
“In three months, we got 82 pounds of caps,” Klopfenstein said recently. The “Beth’s Benches” project was born when a 6-foot bench was installed in a school garden.
Now “Beth’s Benches” is partnering with Noble Trails to provide some much-needed seating along the Fishing Line Trail with the help of volunteers, The Arc Foundations of Noble County and a platoon of East Noble High School students. The students are in the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) class.
Noble Trails board member Claudette Lear and volunteer Diane Peachey headed up the successful plastic caps collection project. Enough plastic container caps were collected to recycle into 13 benches which will be placed along the Fishing Line Trail. A $10,000 donation to Noble Trails, Inc. will secure one bench with a plaque identifying the donor and the bench as a memorial, according to the donor’s wishes.
“These 200-pound benches are similar to those at the front of the Cole Center Family YMCA, and will provide rest stops for those using the trail,” said Noble Trails board member Dennis Nartker. “Claudette and Diane did a great job and also helped load the hundreds of pounds of caps in bags and boxes onto a trailer for transport to the recycling plant.
“The Fishing Line Trail that links Kendallville with Rome City would not be possible without the efforts by board members, who are not paid, volunteers and trail users,” he said.
On a recent morning, students and volunteers gathered in front of the Cole Center Family YMCA in Kendallville to celebrate the collection of 3,000 pounds of plastic bottle caps and lids. Later that day, Pat Tyler, a volunteer board member at Serenity House, transported the truckload of caps and lids to Green Tree Plastics in Evansville.
Green Tree Plastics, which specializes in products made from 100% recycling plastics, will turn the mountain of caps and lids into the 13 benches, to be placed at 1-mile intervals on the Fishing Line Trail between Kendallville and Rome City.
In addition to several styles and sizes of benches, the company manufactures planters, raised garden beds, golf course trash receptacles to match the benches, lumber and a variety of tables in custom colors. The company also supplies guard bumpers for harbors and rails for military boat trailers.
The Fishing Line Trail benches will be gray, the standard color, and 6 feet long.
Peachey and Lear helped organize the project. Peachey said the caps and lids must be made of plastic numbers 2, 4 or 5 and be less than 8 inches in size. All caps and lids must be clean and free of any paper or cardboard.
That’s a lot of caps and lids to clean and sort.
Volunteers from The Arc and the JAG students at East Noble came to the rescue. They dumped garbage bags of caps and lids onto tables and spent hours sorting the plastic and pulling paper and cardboard liners out with needle-nose pliers. Each cap or lid weighs a fraction of an ounce, so it takes hundreds to make a pound.
Klopfenstein said she is pleased that “Beth’s Benches” helps her daughter’s memory live on, and that Noble Trails will benefit from a cooperative project which brought people together.
For more information about products made of 100% recycled plastic, visit Green Tree’s website at greentreeplastics.com.
