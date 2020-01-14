Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Charles A. Bolander, 25, of the 200 block of South Summit Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Bolander was held on $2,500 bond.
Gary D. Chaffins, 32, of the 700 block of Jean Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked at 6:07 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Shaun M. Daffron, 39, of the 400 block of Viriginia Avenue, Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Friday by Noble County Police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Daffron was held without bond.
Shaun E. Mason, 35, of the 100 block of West High Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Mason was held without bond.
Brian E. Miller, 22, of the 13100 block of C.R. 50, Syracuse, was arrested at 2:45 pm. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Miller was held on $4,500 bond.
Jereme B. Ritchie, 40, of the 400 block of Freeman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Ritchie was held without bond.
Michelle L. Sabin, 23, of the 200 block of LeClere Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Friday by on a warrant charging a probation violation. Sabin was held without bond.
Chad A. Swihart, 34, of Kendallville, was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Chantel H. Baker, 30, of the 7200 bock of North C.R. 525W, Wakwaka, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Saturday on a charge of driving while suspended,. Baker was held without bond.
Eric M. Parke, 25, of the 900 block of South main Street, Kendallville, was arrested 9:22 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Parke was held without bond.
Tyler W. Wallace, 43, of the 500 block of Mathews Street, Kendallville, was booked at 8:32 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
