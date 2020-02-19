KENDALLVILLE — Longtime Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley will be retiring in May.
Wiley, 68, cited family medical issues as being a large factor in his decision.
"I've been thinking about it for awhile regarding some family health stuff," Wiley said.
Wiley's last day will be May 1.
After already discussing the matter with Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, Wiley let his officers know on Tuesday.
"I wish him only the best in his retirement," Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said Wednesday. "He leaves big shoes to fill."
Handshoe already has a process for finding a new chief.
Wiley's departure will mean the second new chief for Kendallville in 2020. Longtime Fire Chief Mike Riehm retired at the end of 2019, leading the mayor to bring on Jeremy McKinley to head the fire department.
"I will be interviewing officers within the department that show an interest, as well as outside the department," she said. "I have asked Chief Wiley for recommendations."
Handshoe said she would like to have a new chief in place in early April to allow for a smooth transition.
Handshoe selected Wiley to be chief on Sept. 25, 2005.
"I really have enjoyed the last 14 years," Wiley said. "It's been a great opportunity for me. The mayor was very supportive. It's been a great place to work."
Despite the positives, Wiley will be stepping aside.
"It's the right thing to do at this time for my family," he said.
A Wolf Lake native and 1970 graduate of Central Noble High School, Wiley retired in 1999 after 25 years with the Indiana State Police. While with the state police, Wiley served as a road trooper, undercover officer, detective and spent eight years as commander of the Fort Wayne Post’s Bureau of Investigations.
Wiley received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Saint Francis University and his master’s in public administration from Indiana University.
Wiley taught at such institutions as Trine University, Indiana Wesleyan and Ivy Tech for 19 years before ending that portion of his career approximately two years ago.
