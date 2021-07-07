ALBION — Noble County 4-H honored its Class of 2021 Monday night at the Noble County Office Complex-South.
Kathleen Peters was the big winner, being named one of two Tops in 4-H recipients as well as being one of two Farm Bureau award winners.
The other Tops in 4-H winner was Justin Krider. Zoe Pfenning and Karly Kirkpatrick were members of the honor group.
The other Farm Bureau winner was Mariah Maley.
Those 4-H members honored Monday were:
Allie Basinger, Green Township Aggies, 10-year member. Her parents are Gary and Leslie Basinger. Her projects were beef, rabbits and dairy beef. Her favorite 4-H membery was winning reserve grand champion dairy steer in 2019. She plans to attend the University of Saint Francis to obtain a degree as a radiology technician and to compete on its cross country and track teams.
Avan Beiswanger, Blazing Saddles, 10-year member. Her parents are Stacy and Brett Beiswanger. Her project was horse and pony.
Mitchell Bell, Swan Township Rising Stars, 10-year-member. His parents are Jackie Bell and Matt and Caitlyn Bell. His projects were swine and sheep. His best 4-H memory was enjoying family time at the county fair hog show and traditional family lunch under the trees at the fairgrounds. He plans to attend Arizona State, majoring in global politics and marketing.
Raegan Bender, Allen Township Community Workers, 10-year-member. Her parents are Shaney and Craig Bender. Her project was horse and pony. Her best 4-H memory is spending time with friends each year at the fair. She plans to attend the University of Arizona to major in dietetics.
Ross Brumbaugh, Allen Township, Blazing Saddles, 10-year-member. His parents are Trina Pfafman and David Brumbaugh. His project was horse and pony. His best 4-H memory was winning at the state fair. He plans to obtain an Ag-business degree and work at Vermeer Midwest.
Kayla Desper, Allen Township Rough Riders, 10-year-member. Her parents are Chris and Julie Desper. Her projects were arts and crafts and sewing. Her best 4-H memory was getting to model the PJ set she sewed at the state fair. She plans to attend Ball State to study architecture and interior design. She also plans to minor in Spanish.
Kya Hamman, Green Township Aggies, 10-year-member. Her parents are Molly and Jeremy Dietrich and Chris Hamman. Her projects were dairy goats and swine. Her best 4-H memory was being a mentor to Ava and Alyssa Marks for dairy goats. She plans to be a cosmetologist and an aesthetician.
Mariah Hosted, Green Township Aggies, 10-year-member. Her parents are Carrie and David Hosted. Her projects was scrapbooking. Her best 4-H memory was participating in pig wrestling. She plans to attend Saint Francis and obtain a bachelor in nursing. After graduating, she hopes to be a travel nurse for a few years and then return back to the area to be a pediatric nurse.
Karly Kirkpatrick, Swan Township Rising Stars, 10-year-member. Her parents are Adam and Tricia Kirkpatrick. Her projects were beef and foods. Her best 4-H memory was winning showmanship at hte state fair with my brother Konner as reserve champion. She plans to attend Indiana University of Kokomo to study health science and play basketball.
Emma Knox, Albion Township WoHeLo, 10-year-member. Her parents are Josh and Kathryn Knox. Her projects were arts and crafts and home environment. Her best 4-H memory: “I always loved coming to the fair once my projects were judged and seeing my score and getting ice cream.” She plans to attend Purude University Fort Wayne and hopes to become a mechanical engineer.
Brooklyn Konger, Green Township Aggies, 10-year-member. Her parents are Ryan and Shanelle Konger, Her projects were sheep and swine. Her best 45H memory was winning grand champion barrow in 2018. She plans to attend Purdue Univeristy to obtain an agribusiness degree.
Justin Krider, Noble Township Keep at It 4-H Club, 10-year-member. His parents are Cindy and Andy Krider. His projects were poultry, dairy beef and crops. His best 4-H memory was winning overall grand and reserve at the exhibition poultry show. He plans to attend Ivy Tech for HVAC clases. He then plans to become a test and balance engineer and to travel the country.
Emily Li, Green Township Eager Beavers, graduating member. Her parents are Yong Li and Zhu Cheng. Her project was creative writing. Her best 4-H memory was having her friends who show animals get excited that she joined 4-H even if it wasn’t for showing animals, she felt like something bigger. She plans to attend the University of Michigan as a psychology maor and to pursue an English-related minor.
Mariah Maley, Swan Township Rising Stars, Blazing Saddles, 10-year-member. Her parents at Matt and Sharon Maley. Her projects were arts and crafts, foods, horse and pony and rabbits. Her best 4-H memory was winning grand champion horse trail. She plans to attend the University of Saint Francis to obtain a bachelor of science in nursing and an advanced degree in nursing.
Keegan McComb, Allen Township Community Workers, 10-year-member. His parents are Brian and Lori McComb. His projects were swine, wildlife, photography and foods. His best 4-H memory were his times as a 4-H camp counselor or competing in the showman of showman. Most important is all the friends he’s made. He plans to attend Purdue University and pursue a career as a pharmacist.
Wade Parks, Jefferson Township Blazing Saddles, 10-year-member. His parents are John and Tiffany Parks. His project was horse and pony. His best 4-H memory is county fair every year. He plans to pursue a welding career and one day start his own shop.
Kathleen Peters, Allen Township Rough Riders, 10-year-member. Her parents are Eve Peters and the late Thomas eters. Her projects were arts and crafts, cat, child development, foods, horse and pony, junior leaders, rabbits, sewing, woodworking and fashion revue. Her best 4-H memory was riding her horse, having her cat Ringo win grand champion three years in a row and going to state fair for fashion revue. She plans to attend Saint Francis to study fashion design and dance.
Mollie Pfafman, Allen Township Blazing Saddles, 10-year-member. Her parents are Heath Pfafman and Tanya Deming. Her project was horse and pony. Her best 4-H memory was hearing friends and family cheering and competing on speed nights. She plans to attend Purdue Fort Wayne for a four-year degree in interior design.
Zoe Pfenning, Perry Township Pacesetters, 10-year-member. Her parents are Mark and Lisa Pfenning. Her projects were beef, junior leaders, photography, shooting sports-rifle, vet science and dairy beef. Her best 4-H memory was hanging out with friends, playing cards and running around the fairground. Also watching the livestock shows and round robin. She plans to obtain an undergrad degree in molectular bioligy and pursue genetics in graduate school. She also hopes to start her own herd of beef cattle.
Nichelle Phares, Elkhart Township Trendsetters, 10-year-member. Her parents are Peter and Lorielle Phares. Her projects were dairy feeder steer, dairy beef, swine and archery. Her best 4-H memory was when she won grand champion and her brother won reserve grand champion in the same year. She plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne in the fall to continue her education.
Amber Quarry, Blacing Saddles, 10-year-member. Her parent is Debbie Quarry. Her project was horse and pony. Her best 4-H memory is going to horse and pony spring clinic and making friends. She plans to attend college to obtain a CMA.
Makenzie Resler, Green Township Aggies, 10-year-member. Her parents are Greg and Carrie Resler. Her projects were horse and pony and dairy. Her best 4-H memory was winning supreme grand champion with a cow she helped deliver. “Hy-class Advent Rube re” was the best cow she ever bred and raised. She plans to continue breeding cattle and hopes to one day be able to expand her farm.
Madeline Richards, Green Township, 10-year-member. Her parents are Monica and Andy Richards. Her projects were floriculture and sheep. Her best 4-H memory was being able to mentor mini 4-H’ers. She plans to attend Purdue Fort Wayne for interior design.
Jaden Turner, Elkhart Township Trendsetters, 10-year-member. Her parent is Aaron Turner. Her projects were dairy beef and dairty feeder steer. Her best 4-H memory was winning her first year of showmanship. She plans to attend Purdue University to become a physical therapist.
Makenzie Yoder, Albion Township WoHeLo, 10-year-member. Her parents are Jodie and Rodney Yoder. Her projects are dairy, horse and pony, poultry, rabbits, dairy beef, dairy feeder steer and pigeon. Her best 4-H memory was spring horse and pony clinic where everyone learned new skills and made new friendships. She plans to attend Ivy Tech and then on to Purdue University to be a veterinarian.
