HOWE — With a couple of hard cranks of the starter, followed by a mechanical cough and finally a cloud of diesel smoke, the Vietnam-era military tank that had quietly graced the northwest corner of the former Howe Military Academy campus as a monument to the men and women of the United State Army, roared back to life Tuesday morning.
The nearly 60-year-old machine was being prepped to start the next chapter of its life, as a part of the collection of military hardware at the Wayne County Veteran’s Memorial Park in Richmond, Indiana, about 90 minutes south of Fort Wayne.
With Ohio resident Mike Clopper at its controls, the tank rolled off the Howe campus and on to C.R. 600N, where a flatbed trailer was waiting to haul the massive machine to Richmond.
Clopper owns C&C Crane, an Ohio crane company hired by members of the Richmond-based nonprofit veteran’s group that has been given possession of the tank. Clopper has helped the group bring home other large pieces of military hardware such as Huey helicopter, but nothing the sheer size of and weight of this tank.
Being able to refire the tank’s engine after it sat motionless for more than 25 years, and move the tank under its own power saved the veterans group an estimated $10,000 in cash it would have had to spent renting a crane large enough to lift a 52-ton tank into the air and place it on the flatbed for the trip south.
The tank, an M-60 A-3 Patton tank built in the 1960s, arrived on the Howe campus in 1993. For decades, it was the heart of thousands of pictures taken by Howe’s cadets as well as visitors to the campus, who liked to climb on top of the big machine for a photo.
Tanks like the one on the Howe campus were loaned to the school by the military but remain the property of the U.S. government. When the military school closed its doors in 2019, the tank, like every other military artifact on the Howe campus, had to either find a new home or head to the scrap heap. The Howe campus was recently sold to a New York based religious organization.
Thanks to Richmond native, Allen Paul, a Howe Class of 1963 graduate and member of Howe’s board of directors, the military decided the tank would be moved to the Richmond veteran’s park. Late in May, the group also removed two turn-of-the-century naval guns from Howe and moved them to the Richmond park. They now stand guard at that park’s entrance.
Clopper came to Howe two weeks ago and spent a little time tinkering with the tank’s massive V-12, 750-horsepower, air-cooled motor. He said once he climbed inside the aging tank, it was in remarkably good shape. Clopper installed four brand new batteries, poured in two gallons of fresh diesel, and cranked on the engine’s starter to get it to spark back to life. He then moved the tank from its concrete platform on the school grounds and parked it on a nearby drive to await its trip to Richmond.
Tuesday morning, it took Clopper about a minute to get the engine running. He then backed the tank down the Howe campus drive and parked the big machine on C.R. 600N. That gave truck driver Donald Vance the time he needed to finish prepping the flatbed trailer for the big tank. LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies blocked traffic on the road.
Clopper then refired the tank’s engine one last time and backed it onto the trailer where it was chained to the trailer’s bed for the ride south. The tank was so wide Vance had to install special metal extenders to make the trailer’s bed wide enough to safely hold the massive machine.
Clopper did admit after he’d finished driving a tank for only the second time in his life up and over the set of wooden ramps and then onto a trailer that was just wide enough, in fact, “a little bit scary.”
For many of those who were on hand Tuesday morning to watch the tank leave the Howe campus, it was a bittersweet moment.
Phil Malone, the former president of the school’s board of directors, said this was the right thing to do.
“It’s going to where it belongs,” he said.
For former Howe school military instructor, Retired Sgt. Marconia Satterfield, it was a surreal moment. Satterfield arrived on the Howe campus in 1993, the same year the tank was delivered to Howe. For more than 25 years, the tank was parked on a concrete pad in the northwest corner of the campus looking out onto the intersection of C.R. 600N and S.R. 9. Satterfield admitted he never imaged this day would come.
“I thought the school would be here forever and so would the tank,” he explained.
Also on hand was local Howe historian and former Howe instructor Ralph Abston, who himself is a former U.S. Army tanker. Abston called the M-60 “the third-best tank the U.S. Army ever had.”
During his time in the Army, Abston was a part of an M-60 tank crew.
“This is exciting stuff,” Abston said after the tank engine was restarted. “I hate to see it go, but it’s going to a good place. It’s the end of an era for Howe.”
