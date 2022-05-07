LAGRANGE — A Saturday morning farmer’s market is coming back to downtown LaGrange, starting on June 4.
Market organizers got permission Monday night from LaGrange town officials to shut down a one-block area of Spring Street, from Detroit Street to High Street, giving them a place to host a farmer’s market. That put the market back downtown just south of the LaGrange County Courthouse again.
The market is, in part, an extension of the local effort to help revitalize downtown LaGrange. Brenda Snyder, a downtown LaGrange business owner, and board member of the local Main Street LaGrange organization spoke to LaGrange town board members Monday evening about the plans for the new market and sought permission to shut down the street for the market.
Snyder told the board members the market organizers plan to operate the market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each Saturday, weather permitting, starting in June and running through the end of September. She added that more than two dozen local vendors have already expressed an interest in being part of a LaGrange downtown market.
Snyder said applications to vendors have already been mailed out. She added that a survey of local business owners showed they are excited to see a farmer’s market return to downtown.
Snyder said in addition to local produce and craft vendors, members of the committee organizing the new market have been speaking to several local food truck operators who have also expressed an interest in setting up shop at a downtown market. They also indicated they would be willing to offer customers a menu that reflects the fresh produce on sale at the market.
Sonja Giggy, a member of that group, said the organization has been in contact with at least 28 people who expressed an interest in setting up a booth at the LaGrange market. Giggy said once the market opens, she expects vendors to fill both sides of the street.
Giggy added that while LaGrange market will be built around fresh, local produce, there are plans to shoppers much more.
The idea for a relaunched downtown farmer’s market was cheered by LaGrange Town Board President Ray Hoover.
“I’ve always been a strong proponent of the farmer’s market downtown,” Hoover said. “It brings a lot of people to downtown for things other than just for the market. I think it’s an excellent idea.”
Hoover promised the town would provide the vendors with extra trashcans to help them dispose of any trash once the market shuts down for the day.
Main Street LaGrange is part of the Indiana Main Street, created to encourage the community-driven revitalization of downtown areas in Indiana cities and towns.
