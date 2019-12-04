LIGONIER — With the help of area law enforcement agencies the Noble County Sheriff’s Department captured a possible burglary suspect Wednesday afternoon.
At 12:46 p.m. the Noble County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a resident in the area of C.R. 700W and C.R. 300N reporting a burglary in progress. The home owner was able to give a detailed description of the suspect vehicle and the direction of travel.
Noble County deputies search the area for the vehicle. Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Shafter Baker located a vehicle matching the description on S.R. 5 near the south county line.
Upon attempting to stop the vehicle it turned east into a driveway on C.R. 200S. It was at that point the suspect began to flee.
The suspect’s vehicle eventually stopped in a field with the driver then fleeing on foot. At that point Baker and other deputies gave chase.
The driver was eventually located with a drone piloted by Ligonier Police Officer Brandon Stout.
The suspect, Jacob Larkin, was taken into custody without further incident. Larken, 27, of Syracuse was transported to the Noble County Jail.
Official charges are pending at this time.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Indiana State Police, Indiana Conservation Officers, Ligonier Police Department and the Wolcottville Police Department.
All suspects charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
