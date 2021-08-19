ALBION — It’s not a done deal, but the Noble County Council closed its budget hearings Wednesday budgeting for two new deputies and a new deputy prosecuting attorney.
The budget still requires state approval. If the state demands cuts, the council will have to reconsider deeper cuts.
The three days of budget hearings began Monday with the county’s financial advisor recommending $890,000 in cuts. After three days, the council trimmed the budget $590,000 to $300,000 over recommendations.
The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on its budget at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 7, with final budget adoption scheduled for its meeting Oct. 4.
Last year, the council preliminarily approved a budget that was $500,000 over recommendations made by its advisor.
By spending more than recommended, some fund balances could shrink according to year-over-year projections.
Throughout Wednesday’s nearly 4-hour final overview, Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel urged the council to have caution in regards to spending.
“I’m trying to protect the balance,” she said. “I look at it like it’s my checkbook. I try to live within my revenue stream.”
Among the highlights of Wednesday’s final session:
• After much discussion, the council approved the hiring of two new deputies for Noble County Sheriff Max Weber. The combined salary cost of $108,000 will come from public safety tax monies, with benefits and retirement figures impacting the general fund.
The council also approved the hiring of a third courthouse security officer which would be funded by the general fund. Weber said once the new annex is up and running next spring, there will be one security officer at the courthouse, one at the annex and a third who will float between the two buildings.
Knafel had recommended the council take the additional courthouse security officer expenditure out of the general fund budget, and instead pay for the position with public safety tax money. She recommended one new deputy be hired, saving the general fund an additional $40,000.
• The council also discussed at length Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery’s request for another deputy.
Noble County Councilman Doug Harp urged the council to grant Mowery’s request, citing the prosecutor’s office’s workload and rising crime statistics.
“I think they should have enough staff to go through those cases,” Harp said. “I think it’s warranted.”
The council did trim Mowery’s request for 4.1% wage hikes for his employees to the 3.5% most county employees will receive.
• The council left provisions in the budget for the Noble County Planning Office to get additional help, recommending the office hire two part-time workers. If unable to find two part-time positions, the council could reconsider a request for a full-time worker instead.
• The council approved setting the part-time wage scale to $12-16 per hour.
• The council voted to give Noble County Surveyor Randy Sexton a 3.5% raise, jumping his salary from $62,000 to $63,959. Sexton is also scheduled to receive a $900 longevity pay bonus.
Sexton had asked for an $18,000 per year increase.
The council said it wanted to remain consistent with the wage increases it granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.