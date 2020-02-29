KENDALLVILLE — For some parents, adjusting to the closure of a Kendallville day care hasn’t been easy.
And for some kids, the transition has been confusing.
Friday was the last day of care for the Kendallville Day Care Center’s east site. Parents were notified of the closure through email on Feb. 17, saying preschool children could move to the west site, but school-age could not.
That gave families of school-age kids less than 12 days to find new childcare, and the same time to parents of preschoolers to decide whether to continue care with the same company.
The transition is made more difficult for lower income families who rely on state vouchers for care. Kendallville Day Care is the only center in Kendallville that accepts state childcare vouchers like Bright Point.
Parent Candy Baer-Teders’ daughter will be moving to the west center from the closing east site. Baer-Teders, a teacher at Lakeland Primary School, only needs care for a few more months, since summer break is approaching, and her daughter will be school-age in the fall.
“It’s easier to just go with this change than to find new daycare,” Baer-Teders said.
That’s not to say that the change has been easy for her family, though. She had to explain the move to her daughter, who she said has been “struggling” losing her friends and teachers and asking who was going to be going to preschool with her.
“At the time I did not realize that a lot of her pre-K class friends would not be going to the other center,” Baer-Teders said. “So that led to more questions as they started to disappear.”
Mom, Melissa Davidson, however, did have a school-age son who she had to find care for when the east site announced its closure.
Finding child care at the Cole Center YMCA across the street from the closing east site wasn’t difficult, she said, but it was complicated.
“Being a full-time worker and single mom, 12 days is not a lot of time,” Davidson said. “I work for a great company that is flexible, and it took a whole 24 hours to get it all figured out between the buses and signing him up and working out pick ups with different people.”
Davidson said choosing the YMCA had previously been on her radar, too, but her son had gone to Kendallville Day Care for nearly nine years.
“It has been a thought to move him there for a while, but he just loved all the teachers and his friends were there,” Davidson said of Kendallville Day Care’s east site.
Knowing how much a strain this change could be on kids and parents alike, Baer-Teders questioned the timing of the closure, since it’s in the middle of a school year and at a critical time when children undergo testing.
“I just don’t feel there was any real reason this could not wait until the end of the school year,” Baer-Teders said.
As a teacher with Lakeland Primary, Baer-Teders has been through two Lakeland school closings herself. Comparing Lakeland’s situation with Kendallville Day Care’s, she thinks this east site closure could have been handled better.
“The (Lakeland) school board listened to us and even implemented some of our suggestions. Most of all, we had five-plus months to deal with this change. Kendallville Day Care didn’t reach out to any of us. They didn’t ask for our thoughts on how we could keep the East Center open,” Baer-Teders said.
The letter sent to parents Feb. 17 said no days of care for preschoolers will be lost because of the board of directors’ decision to close the east site. The letter said the east site is closing because of declining enrollment and deteriorating facilities.
