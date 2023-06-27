KENDALLVILLE — In the late 1890s and early 1900s, the official spokesman for the Indiana Republican Party was Gurley Brewer — a Black man.
While Alonzo Anderson may not have had that sort of state-level prominence, he was impactful in the Kendallville community in that same era, serving as a barber and constructing a building for that business that still stands at 113 N. Main St.
It’s all part of Kendallville’s rich heritage, a heritage 160 years strong.
The city celebrated its 160th birthday on Saturday with a special birthday party, which included a proclamation from Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe, a presentation on Anderson from local historian Amanda Blackman and an appearance from Eunice Trotter, who leads Indiana Landmarks’ Black Heritage Preservation Program.
Anderson’s building at 113 N. Main Street is one of 18 such Black heritage structures on the National Landmark of Historic Places.
“It’s really very significant and important Kendallville is remembering Alonzo Anderson,” Trotter said. “It’s a great thing. It talks so much about who we were as a people.”
The contributions of many early Black residents of the state have all but been erased — including contributions of people like Brewer and Anderson. Indiana Landmarks is trying to restore the record of these important figures so crucial to the Hoosier state’s development.
“We were integral in the shaping and growth of Indiana from business to sports to politics,” Trotter said.
The fact that a city like Kendallville chose to highlight the contributions of a Black man as part of its birthday celebration is a step in the right direction.
“It does speak to the progress that has been made today,” Trotter said. “At least the building is still in existence.”
According to research done by Blackman, Anderson had a barbershop with his brother, Jerry, in 1877. Anderson’s wife, Emma, had a hair dressing business with Jerry Anderson’s wife in the rooms in front of Cox and Crofoot Picture Gallery on the second story.
Alonzo and Emma purchased the lot at 113 N. Main St. for $850 in 1890. The Andersons built on the property, and the construction was finished in 1895.
Alonzo died of a brain aneurism on Oct. 24, 1899.
Terry Housholder, who guided a tour through Kendallville’s historic downtown as part of Saturday’s celebration, said Kendallville accepted the Black couple.
“The Anderson were well respected in this community,” Housholder said.
According to Noble County records, Kendallville petitioned the Noble County Commissioners to become a city on June 4, 1863.
The county record reads, in part:
“Now comes AL Daniels Jr., JW Dazkin and AG Brace and file with the Board of Commissioners a statement from the result of an election held in the town of Kendallville by the qualified voters thereof, pursuant to Notice before that time given to determine whether said Village of Kendallville should be an incorporated town.”
According to county records, 175 residents of Kendallville voted to become incorporated. A total of 29 voted against.
