Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Terry J. Alberding, 57, of the 200 block of West Pleasant Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Alberding was held on $2,500 bond.
Marjorie F. Cohen, 34, of the 400 bock of North Cantal Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, theft, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony. Cohen posted $2,500 bond and was released Friday.
Ashley A. Holliday, 39, of the 500 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Holliday was released on her own recognizance.
Matthew D. Kanouff, 34, of the 6000 block of Red Oak Drive, Toledo, Ohio, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kanouff was held without bond.
Dalton R. Kesson, 27, of the 7300 block of M89, Richland, Michigan, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kesson was held without bond.
Mason L. Stutzman, 29, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Stutzman was held without bond.
Robert L. Brown, 53, of the 8000 block of East C.R. 770S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Brown was held without bond.
Angelia F. Caudill, 32, of the 14100 block of Main Street, Grabill, was booked at 9:27 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Ignacio Gonzalez-Lopez, 29, of the 800 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Gonzalez-Lopez was held on $2,500 bond.
Aaron Luevano-Calderon, 19, of the 300 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Luevano-Calderon was released on his own recognizance.
Diego Medina-Saldivar, 18, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Medina-Saldivar was held on $2,500 bond.
James J. Miller, 54, of the 100 block of Dagny Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 9:44 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Tyler K. Rasnake, 34, of the 400 block of Ramona Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:28 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; Voyeurism, a Class B misdemeanor; and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor. Rasnake was held on $2,500 bond.
Matthew A. Vice, 39, of the 500 block of North C.R. 700E, Avilla, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Vice was held without bond.
Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Sunday, according to jail records.
Deviontrelle Howard, 29, of the 500 block of Madison, Gary, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Isaiha Perkins, 21, of the 11600 block of East C.R. 415S, Stroh, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Ron Slone, 37, of the 2200 block of C.R. 66, Auburn, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation, a Class C misdemeanor;
Axel Nieves, 21, of the 300 block of North Lakeland Drive, LaGrange, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Wyatt Boyles, 28, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense and operating while intoxicated-endangerment. No bond information provided.
Eric Dickson, 25, of the 900 block of West C.R. 575S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Dickson posted bond and was released Saturday.
Timothy Bell, 55, of the 1200 block of East C.R. 800S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. No bond information provided.
Rafael Saucedo, 33, of the 100 block of East C.R. 090N, LaGrange, was arrested at 5 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating without every receiving a license. No bond information provided.
Adam Grueb, 40, of the 1600 block of Bayer Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10 a.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Ashley Moles, 37, of the 53400 block of C.R. 9, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, one a Level 6 felony and the other a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Shaun Hershaw, 32, no address provided, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on charges of intimidation, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. No bond information provided.
